Western envoys, allies walk out on Lavrov speech at UN rights forum

Cum va fi vremea în martie. Prognoza meteo pentru prima lună de primăvară

Meteorologii anunță că în prima parte a lunii februarie temperaturile vor fi mai scăzute decât cele normale pentru această perioadă, iar în a doua parte a intervalului 28 februarie – 28 martie 2022 vom avea parte de o vreme călduroasă, în timp ce… [citeste mai departe]

Carmen Iohannis, primul mesaj de la izbucnirea războiului, chiar în ziua în care soțul ei a anunțat majorarea bugetului apărării: O primăvară cu pace tuturor!

În ziua în care soțul său, Klaus Iohannis, a anunțat că România va… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina cere Chinei să-l oprească pe Putin

Ucraina le cere chinezilor, care au relații bune cu Kremlinul, să intervină în conflictul cu Rusia. Ministrul ucrainean de Externe, Dmitro Kuleba, i-a solicitat omologului său chinez Wang Yi să se folosească de legăturile Beijingului cu Moscova pentru a opri invazia militară rusă asupra Ucrainei, a transmis Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI Rusia-Ucraina ZIUA 6. ATAC cu rachete asupra unei zone rezidențiale: un spital a fost distrus, sunt morți și răniți - LIVE TEXT

RĂZBOI Rusia - Ucraina. ZIUA 6. Principalele evenimente din 1 martie.UPDATE 16.15 - Invadatorii au lansat un atac cu rachete… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul rus al Apărării îi avertizează pe locuitorii din Kiev să-și părăsească casele: Armata va ataca obiective din oraș

Ministerul rus al Apărării îi avertizează pe locuitorii din Kiev să-și părăsească casele: Armata va ataca obiective din oraș Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT în Mănășturel. O autoutilitară a fost făcută ”sandwich” – FOTO

Un accident de circulație a avut loc astăzi, în jurul orei 12:50, pe DN17, în localitatea Mănășturel, comuna Cuzdrioara. Din primele informații, ”conducătorul unei autoutilitare, de 58 de ani, care se deplasa dinspre Dej înspre Beclean,… [citeste mai departe]

Flori și mărțișoare de la polițiști VIDEO

Poliţiştii băcăuani au marcat Ziua Mărţişorului, prin oferirea unor simboluri ale primăverii, doamnelor şi domnişoarelor aflate în trafic. De 1 Martie, polițiștii rutieri din județul Bacău, au desfășurat, în trafic, o altfel de misiune. Aceștia au oprit din drum doamnele şi domnişoarele aflate la volanul… [citeste mai departe]

CJ Argeș. De 1 Martie, flori și mărțișoare oferite beneficiarilor și personalului Centrului de Îngrijire și Asistență Pitești

De 1 Martie, beneficiarii și personalul de la Centrul de Îngrijire și Asistență Pitești (Găvana) au primit flori și mărțișoare.… [citeste mai departe]


Western envoys, allies walk out on Lavrov speech at UN rights forum

Publicat:
More than 100 diplomats from some 40 Western countries and allies including Japan walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday in protest over Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The boycott by envoys from the , the , Britain […] The post Western envoys, allies walk out on Lavrov speech at UN rights forum appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

