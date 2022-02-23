West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasionPublicat:
Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour, according to Reuters. The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan announced plans to target banks and elites
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
