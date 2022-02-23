West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

Stiri Recomandate

Ion Mînzînă: Am devenit brusc o țară verde, în plină criză energetică, cu facturi împovărătoare pentru cetățeni

Ion Mînzînă: Am devenit brusc o țară verde, în plină criză energetică, cu facturi împovărătoare pentru cetățeni

Ion Mînzînă, președinte PSD Argeș și al Consiliului Județean Argeș: ”Am fost provocat să spun de ce cred că unele investiții evoluează atât de greu și… [citeste mai departe]

Lista măsurilor de restricție care ar putea fi ridicate în doar două săptămâni

Lista măsurilor de restricție care ar putea fi ridicate în doar două săptămâni

În doar două săptămâni, țara noastră ar putea renunța la restricții. S-ar renunța la masca de protecție atât în exterior cât și în spatiile închise, iar elevii se vor întoarce la școală. Deși vestea îi bucură pe oameni, guvernanții… [citeste mai departe]

Dobânda de politică monetară ar putea crește la 3,5%, aproape dublă față de anul trecut

Dobânda de politică monetară ar putea crește la 3,5%, aproape dublă față de anul trecut

Banca Naţională a României ar putea majora dobânda de politică monetară la 3,5%, de la 2,5% cât este în prezent, în a doua parte a acestui an, a afirmat, marţi, Ciprian Dascălu, economist şef la Banca Comercială… [citeste mai departe]

Când se difuzează noul show Dancing on Ice de la Antena 1

Când se difuzează noul show Dancing on Ice de la Antena 1

Când începe Dancing on Ice pe Antena 1 Antena 1 lansează pe 5 martie, de la 20:00, show-ul Dancing on Ice: Vis în doi. Un spectacol pe gheață în care vedetele vor concura, în ritm de dans, alături de patinatori profesioniști. Cele nouă vedete care au acceptat provocarea Dancing on… [citeste mai departe]

Turcia vrea să-şi schimbe numele la nivel internaţional

Turcia vrea să-şi schimbe numele la nivel internaţional

Turcia face demersuri pentru a-și revendica identitatea de drept pe scena globală. La aproape 100 de ani după ce a devenit o republică independentă, țara mai cunoscută la nivel global sub numele său occidental vrea să se numească altfel. Președintele turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan a anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

DOC/ Cadrele didactice și de conducere din instituțiile de învățământ general vor primi compensații majorate

DOC/ Cadrele didactice și de conducere din instituțiile de învățământ general vor primi compensații majorate

Cadrele didactice și de conducere din instituțiile de învățământ general vor primi compensații majorate, începând cu anul 2022. Miercuri, 23 februarie,… [citeste mai departe]

970 de cazuri noi de COVID, înregistrate marți în Republica Moldova

970 de cazuri noi de COVID, înregistrate marți în Republica Moldova

Alte 970 de cazuri noi de infectare cu coronavirus au fost confirmate în Republica Moldova, în data de 22 februarie, dintre care 76 în regiunea transnistreană, după efectuarea a 8 687 de teste. Astfel, bilanțul cazurilor de COVID-19 în țara noastră a ajuns la… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepremierul vrea energie la preț reglementat…

Vicepremierul vrea energie la preț reglementat…

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Şi asta pentru că în țară sunt mai mult de 20 de hidrocentrale sau micro-hidrocentrale realizate peste 80% care însă stau, în loc să producă și să furnizeze megawați în sistemul energetic național. Inclusiv în Caraș-Severin sunt asemenea hidrocentrale, care mai au nevoie de foarte puțin… [citeste mai departe]

Or fi unii agenții de securitate forțoși, dar au și parfum etilic…

Or fi unii agenții de securitate forțoși, dar au și parfum etilic…

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Cinci agenți din cei 75 verificați au ieșit cu grade alcoolice la etilotest, iar alți 15 nu-și purtau uniforma la serviciu! Timp de o săptămână, polițiștii din Reșița și Caransebeș, de la Serviciul de Ordine Publică, au desfășurat o serie de… [citeste mai departe]


West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

Publicat:
West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour, according to Reuters. , the , Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan announced plans to target banks and elites […] The post West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Six EU countries send experts to help Ukraine deal with cyber threats

17:35, 22.02.2022 - Six European Union member countries are sending a team of cybersecurity experts to Ukraine to help deal with cyber threats after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Lithuania‘s deputy defense minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “In response to a request…

Scholz says Germany halting Nord Stream 2 project

14:26, 22.02.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that he was suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, according France24. Scholz said he had ordered a halt to the review process by the German regulator for the pipeline,…

Russia faces new sanctions after Putin recognizes breakaway Ukraine regions

11:35, 22.02.2022 - The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe, according to Reuters. The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were…

Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback

08:50, 16.02.2022 - Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine‘s borders after Moscow’s announcement of a partial pullback was met with skepticism, according to Reuters.  The Russian defense ministry…

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

15:16, 15.02.2022 - Some troops in Russia‘s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters.  A ministry spokesman said in a video published online…

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

11:10, 31.01.2022 - Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…

G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis

20:35, 11.12.2021 - The world’s wealthiest democracies on Saturday sought to present a united front against Russian aggression toward Ukraine as Britain hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Liverpool, according to Reuters.  The G7 meeting, attended in person by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts…


