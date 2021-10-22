Wedding, baptism parties, conferences, workshops prohibited for 30 days under amended regulation

Stiri Recomandate

ONRC: Over 4,300 companies and PFAs turn insolvent in first nine months

ONRC: Over 4,300 companies and PFAs turn insolvent in first nine months

The number of companies and authorised natural persons (PFA) entered into insolvency increased 6.9% in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, with 4,307 insolvencies registered, according to data published on the website of… [citeste mai departe]

Concurs de fotografie organizat de Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta in cadrul unui proiect european

Concurs de fotografie organizat de Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta in cadrul unui proiect european

Fotografiile participante vor fi promovate pe site ul organizatorului. Cele mai expresive vor fi recompensate cu premii in bani, in valoare totala de 1.000 leiUniversitatea Ovidius din Constanta,… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlin Cup: Revenire a Simonei Halep in setul secund, dar constanteanca nu a putut impiedica victoria Mariei Sakkari

Kremlin Cup: Revenire a Simonei Halep in setul secund, dar constanteanca nu a putut impiedica victoria Mariei Sakkari

Cap de serie numarul 3, jucatoarea din Grecia a condus in setul doi cu 3 0 si 5 1.Constanteanca Simona Halep 30 de ani, 19 WTA a disputat astazi meciul din sferturile… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la Spitalul Târgu Cărbunești din Gorj. Defecțiuni la stația de oxigen folosită de pacienții Covid-19 / Update: 4 persoane au murit

Tragedie la Spitalul Târgu Cărbunești din Gorj. Defecțiuni la stația de oxigen folosită de pacienții Covid-19 / Update: 4 persoane au murit

Vineri, la nivelul județului Gorj a fost activat Planul Roșu de Intervenție, după ce stația de oxigen de la… [citeste mai departe]

Iaşi: Trei pacienţi COVID-19 sunt transferaţi cu avionul în Polonia. Al patrulea a murit la aeroport

Iaşi: Trei pacienţi COVID-19 sunt transferaţi cu avionul în Polonia. Al patrulea a murit la aeroport

Trei pacienţi confirmaţi pozitiv la COVID-19, care se află în terapie intensivă la Unitatea de Primire a Urgenţelor din cadrul Spitalului "Sf.Spiridon" din Iaşi, sunt transferaţi cu avionul în… [citeste mai departe]

CNSU a aprobat noile restricţii: interzicerea circulaţiei noaptea, închiderea cluburilor, interzicerea evenimentelor private

CNSU a aprobat noile restricţii: interzicerea circulaţiei noaptea, închiderea cluburilor, interzicerea evenimentelor private

Comitetul Naţional pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CNSU) a aprobat, vineri, noile măsuri care vor fi luate în contextul pandemiei de COVID-19, între acestea… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Parlamentarii ar trebui vaccinați obligatoriu? Răspunsul lui Raed Arafat

VIDEO | Parlamentarii ar trebui vaccinați obligatoriu? Răspunsul lui Raed Arafat

Secretarul de stat Raed Arafat, șeful DSU, a fost întrebat vineri, după ședința de guvern în care au fost adoptate noile restricții pentru combaterea pandemiei, dacă este de părere că parlamentarii români ar trebui vaccinați obligatoriu,… [citeste mai departe]

Gigantul auto Mercedes a ales o țară vecină României pentru producția de masă a unui autoturism electric. 5.000 de locuri de muncă, susținute de producătorul german

Gigantul auto Mercedes a ales o țară vecină României pentru producția de masă a unui autoturism electric. 5.000 de locuri de muncă, susținute de producătorul german

Ungaria va începe producţiei de masă a primului automobil… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul ministru al Justiției critică decizia de instiruire a stării de urgență

Fostul ministru al Justiției critică decizia de instiruire a stării de urgență

Fostul ministru al Justiției Fadei Nagacevshi pune la îndoială necesitatea instaurării stării de urgență, precizând că există și alte pârghii prin care Guvernul ar putea gestiona criza gazelor naturale. [citeste mai departe]

Cine strânge gunoaiele la Pănătău sâmbăta aceasta

Cine strânge gunoaiele la Pănătău sâmbăta aceasta

Sâmbătă, 23 octombrie, la Pănătău, va avea loc o amplă acțiune de ecologizare. Nu este prima de acest fel, dar organizatorii insistă să desfășoare astfel de activități periodic pe de o parte pentru că doresc să trăiască într-un mediu curat, dar și pentru educarea populației în ceea ce privește… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Wedding, baptism parties, conferences, workshops prohibited for 30 days under amended regulation

Publicat:
Wedding, baptism parties, conferences, workshops prohibited for 30 days under amended regulation

The government has approved amendments to its decision extending the state of alert by establishing additional measures to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a 30-day ban on private functions - wedding, baptism parties, conferences - and limiting open hours of shops from 05:00hrs to 21:00hrs, according to head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) . He told a news conference on Friday that the use of a forged COVID-19 green certificate or of such certificate by anyone else than the right owner will be prosecuted.
"A night curfew starts at 22:00hrs throughout…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

COVID-19: Romania introduces new restrictions to manage public health risk

17:36, 22.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs…

Some 92-94pct of COVID-19 deaths in Romania in unvaccinated people

17:01, 08.10.2021 - Head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Friday that 92-93% of people who died from SARS-COV2 infection in Romania were unvaccinated, with the percentages remaining stable over the past few weeks. "Unfortunately, today we had a record number of deaths. Today's figures…

Access to restaurants and other locations in Bucharest - with COVID certificate as of Saturday

19:10, 24.09.2021 - The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided, in Friday's meeting, that the access to restaurants and other locations should be made starting Saturday with the COVID green certificate. The cumulative incidence of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days is on Friday,…

Official Arafat: Entering restaurants inside malls will be based on green COVID certificates

17:00, 24.09.2021 - Secretary of state Raed Arafat on Friday stated that the persons who will want to go to restaurants inside malls will have to present the green COVID certificate. "We were asked about what happens in those areas at the mall where there are restaurants. So we decided yesterday that the respective…

Gov't approves mandatory COVID certificate to access certain activities in areas with incidence above 3/1000

19:55, 17.09.2021 - The government has approved, on Friday, by decision, the obligation to present a COVID green certificate to access certain activities in localities where the incidence rate for SARS-CoV-2 infections is greater than 3 per thousand inhabitants and lower or equal to 6 per thousand. In the counties/localities…

Florin Citu on introduction of COVID-19 green certificate: I see no restriction of rights

19:35, 17.09.2021 - Introducing the COVID-19 green certificate does not represent a restriction of rights, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared in Targu Mures on Friday. His statement was made in the context in which the president of the National Council for Combating Discrimination, Asztalos Csaba, said that…

Romanians getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from August 31 to get 100-lei meal vouchers

15:25, 10.09.2021 - Interim Health Minister Cseke Attila signed an order on Friday on awarding meal vouchers to Romanians who are about to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Under the document, these persons qualify for five meal vouchers worth 100 lei in total. "Fully vaccinated persons will be able…

Cum au fost prinsi mai multi romani veniti din Marea Britanie cu certificate COVID false. Arafat: „Nu inteleg de ce risca oamenii”

23:45, 02.08.2021 - Secretarul de stat in cadrul Ministerului de Interne, Raed Arafat, vorbeste, luni seara, despre „un fenomen” – persoane care prezinta la granita certificate false de vaccinare sau trecere prin boala. Arafat a precizat ca pe numele multor persoane a fost intocmit dosar penal pentru fals si uz de fals.


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 23 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 5°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 15°C
Timisoara 3°C | 14°C
Constanta 9°C | 20°C
Brasov 3°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 7.646.117,84 -
II (5/6) 7 10.126,80 -
III (4/6) 360 196,91 -
IV (3/6) 5.958 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.966.633,04

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2501
EUR 4.9467
CHF 4.6354
GBP 5.8655
CAD 3.4449
XAU 244.942
JPY 3.7324
CNY 0.6652
AED 1.1571
AUD 3.1895
MDL 0.2435
BGN 2.5292

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec