Wedding, baptism parties, conferences, workshops prohibited for 30 days under amended regulation The government has approved amendments to its decision extending the state of alert by establishing additional measures to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a 30-day ban on private functions - wedding, baptism parties, conferences - and limiting open hours of shops from 05:00hrs to 21:00hrs, according to head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat. He told a news conference on Friday that the use of a forged COVID-19 green certificate or of such certificate by anyone else than the right owner will be prosecuted.

