Website de prezentare – Agentia Fortin pune accent pe functionalitate, design si continut de exceptie

Number of vacancies in Q1, 2018 stands at 58,400

The number job vacancies increased by 3,700 in Q1, 2018 as compared to the previous quarter, to 58,400, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed on Monday. As compared to the same quarter of 2017, the job vacancy rate dropped by 0.11 percentage points, and the number of job vacancies declined… [citeste mai departe]