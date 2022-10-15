We work with foreigners, since Romanians do not want to (local employer)

Stiri Recomandate

Proiectele de peste 1,4 miliarde euro care ar putea scoate România din criza energetică

Proiectele de peste 1,4 miliarde euro care ar putea scoate România din criza energetică

CE Oltenia va merge mai departe cu o centrală pe gaze alături de ruşii de la Alro şi cu patru proiecte solare alături de OMV Petrom. Cele două investiţii se ridică la peste 1,4 mld. euro, a anunţat vineri compania. [citeste mai departe]

Trei alimente care ne protejează de melanom

Trei alimente care ne protejează de melanom

Un recent studiu arată că regimul bogat în nuci, ulei de măsline și leguminoase ar ajuta persoanele suferinde de cancer al pielii să țină această boală sub control și, mai ales, ar potența răspunsul la imunoterapie, transmite Topsante. Se știe că regimul mediteranean – bazat pe ulei de măsline, nuci și leguminoase,… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune de amploare a polițiștilor și DIICOT - Bărbați cercetați pentru că vindeau droguri în mai multe penitenciare din România

Acțiune de amploare a polițiștilor și DIICOT - Bărbați cercetați pentru că vindeau droguri în mai multe penitenciare din România

Patru bărbați au fost reținuți și unul a fost plasat sub control judiciar, fiind cercetați pentru că ar fi vândut droguri în… [citeste mai departe]

Calendar ortodox 15 octombrie 2022. Ce sfânt este prăznuit, semnificația specială a numelui

Calendar ortodox 15 octombrie 2022. Ce sfânt este prăznuit, semnificația specială a numelui

Calendar ortodox 15 octombrie 2022. În fiecare an, pe data de 15 octombrie, credincioșii ortodocși prăznuiesc mai multe nume importante din cadrul Bisericii Ortodoxe. Este sărbătoare mare pentru creștini, sâmbătă.… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie într-o mină din Turcia: Cel puţin doi morţi şi 20 de răniţi blocați în subteran

Explozie într-o mină din Turcia: Cel puţin doi morţi şi 20 de răniţi blocați în subteran

Cel puţin doi muncitori au fost ucişi şi alţi 20 au fost răniţi într-o explozie produsă într-o mină de cărbune din Amasra, în nord-vestul Turciei, a anunţat vineri ministrul turc al Sănătăţii, relatează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Rapid a învins pe Hermannstadt, scor 2-0, într-un meci din etapa a 14-a a Superligii

Rapid a învins pe Hermannstadt, scor 2-0, într-un meci din etapa a 14-a a Superligii

Echipa Rapid Bucureşti a întrecut vineri, în deplasare, formaţia FC Hermannstadt, scor 2-0, într-un meci al etapei a 14-a din Superligă. Sibienii se află la a treia înfrângere consecutivă, anunță news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Luduș: Vitafoam România, demers către Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului

Luduș: Vitafoam România, demers către Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului

Conducerea societății Vitafoam România anunţă publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitării de actualizare a Autorizaţiei integrate de mediu nr. MS 2 din 26 septembrie 2019 emisă pentru: "Fabrica de spume poliuretanice", activitate încadrată în Anexa… [citeste mai departe]

Lockdown-urile din pandemie au dus la scăderea natalităţii în Europa (studiu)

Lockdown-urile din pandemie au dus la scăderea natalităţii în Europa (studiu)

Europa a înregistrat o scădere de 14% a ratei natalităţii în ianuarie 2021 în comparaţie cu anii precedenţi, o scădere declanşată probabil de primul val al pandemiei Covid-19, sugerează o cercetare. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Rareş Bogdan le dă peste nas politicienilor care își angajează iubitele la stat: Scoate bănuţul şi plăteşte cadouri, poşete, nu din salariul de la stat!

Rareş Bogdan le dă peste nas politicienilor care își angajează iubitele la stat: Scoate bănuţul şi plăteşte cadouri, poşete, nu din salariul de la stat!

Prim-vicepreşedintele PNL Rareş Bogdan afirmă, referindu-se la numirile politice… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant lângă București: Fetiţă de doi ani a căzut de la etajul al treilea al unui imobil

Caz șocant lângă București: Fetiţă de doi ani a căzut de la etajul al treilea al unui imobil

O fetiţă de doi ani a căzut, vineri seară, de la etajul al treilea al unui imobil din oraşul Bragadiru, judeţul Ilfov, ea fiind transportată la spital. Poliţiştii fac verificări pentru a stabili ce s-a… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

We work with foreigners, since Romanians do not want to (local employer)

Publicat:
We work with foreigners, since Romanians do not want to (local employer)

Almost 500 job offers were available on Friday at the for graduates, organized by the eastern Vrancea County Employment Agency (AJOFM), but the number of participants was almost five times lower.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Government debt in August amounts to almost 628.3 billion RON, representing 48.8% of GDP

16:05, 14.10.2022 - The debt of the public administration (government debt) amounted, in August, to 628.289 billion RON, compared to 628.39 billion RON in July and 577.14 billion lei at the end of last year, according to the data published on Friday by the Ministry of Finance, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu…

Price of accommodation in September increases by 17%

16:31, 07.10.2022 - Romanians are looking for city breaks in the country and mountain getaways during this period, and accommodation prices in September increased by 17% compared to last year, according to a specialized analysis released on Friday for AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Iohannis: Romania fulfills Schengen technical conditions since 2011

12:56, 07.10.2022 - Since 2011, Romania has fulfilled all the technical conditions for joining the Schengen area and it is important for Romanians to benefit from the free movement of people, President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Friday, before attending the informal meeting of the European Council in Prague. Fii…

Industrial production prices, up 52.3pct in July

10:21, 02.09.2022 - The prices of industrial production (domestic and foreign markets) increased 52.3% in July 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to the data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session with 9.7 million RON worth of transactions

11:30, 12.08.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session upwards, with 9.74 million RON (1.98 million euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trading. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session upwards

21:20, 22.07.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session on Friday upwards, and the value of transactions amounted to 32.85 million RON (6.66 million euros). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Romanian Post Company puts first digital mailboxes into service

15:40, 22.07.2022 - The Romanian Post Company on Friday put into service the first digital mailboxes out of a total of 3,000 such lockers which will be installed in the next period throughout the country, the company informs in a release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

PM Ciuca asks local authorities to support census completion

13:10, 22.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Friday that the local authorities take measures to complete the census by July 31, noting that, from the data received, there are problems in Bucharest, Timisoara and Iasi. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 15 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 4°C | 19°C
Iasi 2°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 18°C
Timisoara 8°C | 20°C
Constanta 9°C | 18°C
Brasov 2°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 octombrie 2022
USD 5.0743
EUR 4.935
CHF 5.0587
GBP 5.7138
CAD 3.6764
XAU 269.831
JPY 3.4353
CNY 0.7049
AED 1.3815
AUD 3.1895
MDL 0.2616
BGN 2.5232

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec