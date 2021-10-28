Von der Leyen lays out path to unlock Polish recovery funds with conditions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission laid out its options ranging from legal action to withholding funds for a response to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of EU law, stressing that action must be taken to protect the bloc’s common values, according to Reuters. “The European Commission is at…

- The Polish Council of Ministers has approved a draft law to build a high, solid barrier with a monitoring system and motion sensors at the border with Belarus, aiming to curb migrants illegally crossing into Polish territory, according to Politico. “The Council of Ministers has just adopted a bill…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, Aforti Holding has started trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. Aforti Holding, a non-banking…

- French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has blasted Poland’s controversial court ruling, which states that the Polish constitution takes precedence over some EU laws, as an attack on the European Union, according to Politico. Beaune said Friday on BFMTV that if there is no basic respect for…

- The European Commission (EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) when EC President Ursula von der Leyen made an…

- Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

- The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal, according to Reuters. “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for the U.S. to lift its travel ban for EU citizens in an interview with German outlet RND published on Wednesday, according to Politico. “The epidemiological situation in the US and the EU today is very similar. We need to solve the problem…