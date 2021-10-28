Von der Leyen lays out path to unlock Polish recovery funds with conditions

Stiri Recomandate

Antiviralul folosit în lupta anti-COVID putea fi produs de MULT la noi în țară, dar Agenția Medicamentului a blocat producerea acestuia de către Terapia Cluj

Antiviralul folosit în lupta anti-COVID putea fi produs de MULT la noi în țară, dar Agenția Medicamentului a blocat producerea acestuia de către Terapia Cluj

Antiviralul folosit în lupta anti-COVID putea fi produs de MULT la noi în… [citeste mai departe]

Mâine, testare COVID gratuită, în Piața Centrală!

Mâine, testare COVID gratuită, în Piața Centrală!

Bistrițenii care doresc să se testeze COVID, o pot face mâine, gratuit. În Piața Centrală va fi amenajat un loc special, unde se vor face teste rapide. Primarul Ioan Turc a anunțat că s-au achiziționat 1.000 teste rapide pentru testarea gratuită a bistrițenilor. Acesta a subliniat că dacă interesul

Emma Raducanu qualifies for Transylvania Open quarters, after defeating Ana Bogdan

Emma Raducanu qualifies for Transylvania Open quarters, after defeating Ana Bogdan

British tennis player Emma Raducanu, US Open champion, has qualified for the quarter finals of the Transylvania Open tour (WTA 250), equipped with prizes worth 235,238 dollars and hosted by BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, after defeating Ana Bogdan

(AUDIO) Situaţia agentului termic, în această iarnă, în municipiul Iaşi

(AUDIO) Situaţia agentului termic, în această iarnă, în municipiul Iaşi

Pe site-ul de specialitate al ANAF, astăzi a fost publicat anunțul privind licitația pentru cantitatea de cărbune necesară funcționării CET 2 Holboca de la Iași. Primarul Mihai Chirica, a declarat că licitația va avea loc în luna decembrie. Săptămâna

Mangalia: Administratorul unei societati comerciale, ar fi continuat sa achizitioneze produse si le-ar fi comercializat, desi figura ca fiind radiata

Mangalia: Administratorul unei societati comerciale, ar fi continuat sa achizitioneze produse si le-ar fi comercializat, desi figura ca fiind radiata

Actiuni ale politistilor de investigare a criminalitatii economicePolitistii s au sesizat din oficiu cu

Rata inflaţiei continuă să crească în Germania, atingând nivelul de 4,5%

Rata inflaţiei continuă să crească în Germania, atingând nivelul de 4,5%

Rata inflaţiei a atins, în octombrie, nivelul de 4,5% în Germania, cea mai ridicată cotă din ultimii 28 de ani, pe fondul majorării tarifelor la energie, informează publicaţia Der Spiegel. Oficiul federal...

Incredibil! De ce s-au triplat prețurile la RCA

Incredibil! De ce s-au triplat prețurile la RCA

La cele mai multe societăți de asigurări prețul RCA s-a triplat, exact după falimentul City Insurance. Dispariția companiei de pe piață le-a determinat pe celelalte companii să pună bariere financiare exodului celor două milioane de clienți rămași fără RCA, de teama obligației capitalizării, ne spun reprezentanții

Circulație BLOCATĂ lângă București - Accident în lanţ, cu 6 mașini

Circulație BLOCATĂ lângă București - Accident în lanţ, cu 6 mașini

Un accident în lanţ s-a produs, joi, pe DN 6, în localitatea Bragadiru, județul Ilfov. O persoană a fost rănită, anunță Mediafax. Centrul Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliției Române informează că șase autovehicule au fost implicate într-o coliziune

Noi decese Covid la Constanta! Toate victimele, nevaccinate. Patru femei au murit la domiciliu!

Noi decese Covid la Constanta! Toate victimele, nevaccinate. Patru femei au murit la domiciliu!

Din nefericire, dupa raportarea de astazi, Constanta a ajuns la 1795 de decese. Institutia Prefectului judetul Constanta a raportat in aceasta seara decesele a zeci de persoane confirmate pozitiv cu COVID 19, cu

Protest în Bulgaria împotriva restricțiilor: Reprezentanți din turism și alimentație publică au blocat traficul în Sofia

Protest în Bulgaria împotriva restricțiilor: Reprezentanți din turism și alimentație publică au blocat traficul în Sofia

Sute de persoane, majoritatea proprietari şi angajaţi din industria hotelieră şi a restaurantelor, au blocat traficul în centrul capitalei bulgare,


Von der Leyen lays out path to unlock Polish recovery funds with conditions

Publicat:
Von der Leyen lays out path to unlock Polish recovery funds with conditions

(EC) von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. has withheld approval of Poland's pandemic recovery funds over the long-running

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU lays out options to punish Poland’s challenge to bloc law

12:35, 19.10.2021 - The European Commission laid out its options ranging from legal action to withholding funds for a response to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of EU law, stressing that action must be taken to protect the bloc’s common values, according to Reuters.  “The European Commission is at…

Poland plans border wall with Belarus

17:20, 13.10.2021 - The Polish Council of Ministers has approved a draft law to build a high, solid barrier with a monitoring system and motion sensors at the border with Belarus, aiming to curb migrants illegally crossing into Polish territory, according to Politico.  “The Council of Ministers has just adopted a bill…

Aforti Holding, a company listed in Poland goes public on BVB

14:36, 12.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, Aforti Holding has started trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. Aforti Holding, a non-banking…

French European Affairs Minister slams Polish court ruling as ‘attack’ on the EU

13:06, 08.10.2021 - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has blasted Poland’s controversial court ruling, which states that the Polish constitution takes precedence over some EU laws, as an attack on the European Union, according to Politico. Beaune said Friday on BFMTV that if there is no basic respect for…

European Commission endorses Romania’s E29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan

11:40, 28.09.2021 - The European Commission (EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) when EC President Ursula von der Leyen made an…

Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

13:50, 16.08.2021 - Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

EU brands Polish media bill ‘a negative signal’

14:45, 12.08.2021 - The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal, according to Reuters.  “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies…

Von der Leyen insists US lift travel ban for Europeans

17:36, 04.08.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for the U.S. to lift its travel ban for EU citizens in an interview with German outlet RND published on Wednesday, according to Politico.  “The epidemiological situation in the US and the EU today is very similar. We need to solve the problem…


