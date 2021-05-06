Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s Prime Minister, Florin Cițu said on Thursday that wearing a mask could no longer be mandatory only once Romania reaches the target of getting 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Romania-Insider. The Prime Minister explained that the date of June 1 does not represent…

- Johnson&Johnson (J&J) va relua distribuirea vaccinului sau in Europa, dupa ce Agenția Europeana a Medicamentului (EMA) a anunțat ca beneficiile administrarii acestui ser depașesc riscurile. EMA a precizat insa ca este necesar ca Johnson&Johnson sa avertizeze cu privire la formarea unor cheaguri de sange…

- The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters. The European Commission…

- European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the Coronavirus pandemic will weigh on the eurozone growth over the coming months but longer-term risks are receding and growth will pick up once lockdown measures can be lifted, according to Reuters. “Overall the risks…

- Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters. Arafat explained that the movement of…

- Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

- Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

- Asigurarea faptului ca o masca se potrivește perfect pe fața și utilizarea a doua maști ar putea reduce semnificativ expunerea unei persoane la coronavirus, au aratat miercuri experimentele de laborator descrise de oficialii sanitari din SUA, dupa cum relateaza Reuters. Centrele de Control și Prevenire…