Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

Cozi ca pe vremea comunismului, la Electrica, pentru reînnoirea contractelor: „Dacă nu reînnoim noi, îți pun niște sume de te doare mintea” - FOTO

Cozi ca pe vremea comunismului, la Electrica, pentru reînnoirea contractelor: „Dacă nu reînnoim noi, îți pun niște sume de te doare mintea” - FOTO

În Cluj-Napoca, în era tehnologiei, clujenii stau ore în șir la rând, pentru a reînnoi un… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: România „stă extraordinar de bine” în ceea ce privește campania de vaccinare

Klaus Iohannis: România „stă extraordinar de bine” în ceea ce privește campania de vaccinare

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat că România „stă extraordinar de bine” în ceea ce privește campania de vaccinare și că „s-a intrat într-o fază nouă cu imunizarea”, în care s-a renunțat la birocrație.… [citeste mai departe]

India admite că o variantă dublu mutantă a virusului B.1.617 a dus la creșterea dramatică a infectărilor cu Covid

India admite că o variantă dublu mutantă a virusului B.1.617 a dus la creșterea dramatică a infectărilor cu Covid

Guvernul indian a recunoscut pentru prima dată că dramatica creştere a cazurilor de infectare în numeroase state ale ţării este "corelată" cu o mai mare prezenţă… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbați din Mărăcineni și Pitești reținuți pentru violență în familie

Bărbați din Mărăcineni și Pitești reținuți pentru violență în familie

În ziua de 05 mai a.c., polițiștii din cadrul Secţiei de Poliţie Rurală Bascov au continuat cercetările într-un dosar penal privind săvârşirea infracţiunii de violenţă în familie, sub aspectul ameninţării şi al lovirii sau altor violenţe şi… [citeste mai departe]

Râmnicu Vâlcea: Începe înscrierea la creşă pe 31 mai

Râmnicu Vâlcea: Începe înscrierea la creşă pe 31 mai

Înscrierea copiilor în creşele din municipiul Râmnicu Vâlcea pentru anul şcolar 2021-2022 se va face în perioada 31 mai – 25 iunie 2021 prin depunerea dosarelor de înscriere la sediul fiecărei unităţi, zilnic, între orele 8.00 – 14.00. Modelul Cererii de înscriere, documentele necesare… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV. Barna Tanczos, ministrul Mediului, este implicat direct în uciderea ursului Arthur

EXCLUSIV. Barna Tanczos, ministrul Mediului, este implicat direct în uciderea ursului Arthur

De scandalul uriaș declanșat de împușcarea ursului Arthur de către prințul austriac Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein nu este străin ministrul UDMR al Mediului, Apelor și Pădurilor, Barna Tanczos, care are cunoștință… [citeste mai departe]

Undă verde pentru primul centru de vaccinare de tip „drive through” în Timişoara

Undă verde pentru primul centru de vaccinare de tip „drive through” în Timişoara

Începând de mâine, 7 mai, în parcarea Shopping City (“mallul” din Cala Şagului) se va deschide un centru de vaccinare de tip „drive through”. Acesta va funcţiona până pe data de 7 august. Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de… [citeste mai departe]

SUA conduce revenirea globală, economiile emergente rămân în urmă

SUA conduce revenirea globală, economiile emergente rămân în urmă

Barometrul trimestrial Coface La mai bine de un an de la debutul pandemiei, evoluțiile economice globale sunt inegale din cauza incertitudinilor persistente cu privire la răspândirea COVID-19. Accelerarea procesului de vaccinare, precum și eficacitatea acestuia,… [citeste mai departe]

(Publicitate) PONDERAS ACADEMIC HOSPITAL lansează, în premieră în România, primul call-center în care foștii pacienți devin mentorii pacienților care luptă cu obezitatea

(Publicitate) PONDERAS ACADEMIC HOSPITAL lansează, în premieră în România, primul call-center în care foștii pacienți devin mentorii pacienților care luptă cu obezitatea

Ce presupune call center-ul *8700? Cui ii… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful CJ Iași, Costel Alexe, rămâne sub control judiciar în dosarul de luare de mită

Șeful CJ Iași, Costel Alexe, rămâne sub control judiciar în dosarul de luare de mită

Președintele Consiliului Județean (CJ) Iași, liberalul Costel Alexe, rămâne sub control judiciar în dosarul în care este acuzat de DNA că a primit mită 22 de tone de tablă în perioada în care era ministru al Mediului. Decizia… [citeste mai departe]


Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

Publicat:
Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the , to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination effort was accelerating, with 30 Europeans inoculated […] The post Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


PM Cițu: Mask is mandatory until 10 mln get vaccinated against Covid-19

13:00, 23.04.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister, Florin Cițu said on Thursday that wearing a mask could no longer be mandatory only once Romania reaches the target of getting 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Romania-Insider. The Prime Minister explained that the date of June 1 does not represent…

Johnson&Johnson reia distribuirea vaccinului in Europa

09:10, 21.04.2021 - Johnson&Johnson (J&J) va relua distribuirea vaccinului sau in Europa, dupa ce Agenția Europeana a Medicamentului (EMA) a anunțat ca beneficiile administrarii acestui ser depașesc riscurile. EMA a precizat insa ca este necesar ca Johnson&Johnson sa avertizeze cu privire la formarea unor cheaguri de sange…

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters.  The European Commission…

EU Central Bank President sees receding growth risk beyond short term

15:30, 08.04.2021 - European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the Coronavirus pandemic will weigh on the eurozone growth over the coming months but longer-term risks are receding and growth will pick up once lockdown measures can be lifted, according to Reuters.  “Overall the risks…

Romanian authorities extends night time curfew to curb COVID-19 cases

13:56, 26.03.2021 - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters.   Arafat explained that the movement of…

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

11:50, 26.03.2021 - Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

Studiu in SUA: Doua maști suprapuse reduc raspandirea COVID-19

04:30, 11.02.2021 - Asigurarea faptului ca o masca se potrivește perfect pe fața și utilizarea a doua maști ar putea reduce semnificativ expunerea unei persoane la coronavirus, au aratat miercuri experimentele de laborator descrise de oficialii sanitari din SUA, dupa cum relateaza Reuters. Centrele de Control și Prevenire…


