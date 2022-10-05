Von der Leyen: Commission has ‘started work’ on broad gas price cap European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU executive has “started work” on a “temporary” measure to cap gas prices across the bloc, according to Politico. “We are ready to discuss a cap on the price of gas that is used to generate electricity,” she told MEPs in Strasbourg. “But we also […] The post Von der Leyen: Commission has ‘started work’ on broad gas price cap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

