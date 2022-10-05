Von der Leyen: Commission has ‘started work’ on broad gas price cap

Stiri Recomandate

Calificare ratată în sferturi! România, înfrângere dramatică în faţa Hong Kong-ului

Calificare ratată în sferturi! România, înfrângere dramatică în faţa Hong Kong-ului

Naţionala feminină de tenis de masă a României a fost învinsă, scor 2-3, în optimile de finală ale Campionatului Mondial de la Chengdu (China), de favorita nr. 3 a competiţiei, Hong Kong, la finele unui spectacol sportiv… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis / Elena Gabriela Ruse, semifinalistă în turneul WTA de la Monastir, în proba de dublu

Tenis / Elena Gabriela Ruse, semifinalistă în turneul WTA de la Monastir, în proba de dublu

Perechea Elena Gabriela Ruse (România) / Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovacia) s-a calificat în semifinalele probei de dublu din cadrul turneului WTA 250 de la Monastir (Tunisia), competiţie în care organizatorii oferă premii… [citeste mai departe]

Inca un bloc va rasari in Mamaia Nord. Cine investeste

Inca un bloc va rasari in Mamaia Nord. Cine investeste

Agentia pentru Protectia Mediului Constansa anunta publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitarii de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul dezvoltat de catre Florea Hariton, pe raza UAT Navodari.Este vorba de "CONSTRUIRE IMOBIL D P 4E ndash; LOCUINTE CU PARCAJ LA DEMISOL, SPATII COMERCIALE… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Școlii Ardelene, marcată joi, 13 octombrie, în Sala Millenium. Va fi lansat albumul „Biserici de lemn din Maramureș"

Ziua Școlii Ardelene, marcată joi, 13 octombrie, în Sala Millenium. Va fi lansat albumul „Biserici de lemn din Maramureș”

Joi, 13 octombrie, începând cu ora 17:00, în Sala Millenium din Baia Mare. va fi marcată Ziua Școlii Ardelene, eveniment care se va bucura de… [citeste mai departe]

Al optulea pachet de sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei a fost agreat de statele UE

Al optulea pachet de sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei a fost agreat de statele UE

Ţările Uniunii Europene au ajuns miercuri la un acord politic pentru a pune în aplicare al optulea pachet de sancţiuni comunitare împotriva Rusiei pentru invazia din Ucraina, de această dată ca răspuns la anexarea ilegală a patru teritorii ucrainene,… [citeste mai departe]

Festival de toamnă la Fundația Teka, cu muzică, dans, film, teatru, lansare de carte și degustări

Festival de toamnă la Fundația Teka, cu muzică, dans, film, teatru, lansare de carte și degustări

Între 3-16 octombrie, în organizarea Fundaţiei Teka din Gherla are loc cea de a XXIV-a ediţie a „Festivalului de Toamnă”, tradiţionala manifestare culturală. Programul bogat al festivalului a debutat… [citeste mai departe]

Dolarul a scăzut astăzi sub pragul de 5 lei pe unitate

Dolarul a scăzut astăzi sub pragul de 5 lei pe unitate

Dolarul american a scăzut miercuri sub nivelul de 5 lei, cursul de schimb fiind calculat de BNR la 4,9805 lei. Moneda naționala s-a apreciat și în raport cu celelalte valute principale. Astfel, euro a scăzut cu 0,52 de bani, la nivelul de 4,9419 lei pe unitate. Francul elvețian a coborât… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul plafonează la 400 lei preţul lemnelor de foc

Guvernul plafonează la 400 lei preţul lemnelor de foc

Social Guvernul plafonează la 400 lei preţul lemnelor de foc octombrie 5, 2022 13:52 Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat miercuri că Guvernul plafonează prețul lemnelor de foc la 400 lei, precizând că măsura este aşteptată de milioane de români. „Astăzi Guvernul va adopta decizia de plafonare… [citeste mai departe]

PSD, replică pentru USR: Miniştrii social-democraţi au îndeplinit toate jaloanele pentru trimestrul III

PSD, replică pentru USR: Miniştrii social-democraţi au îndeplinit toate jaloanele pentru trimestrul III

PSD a anunţat că miniştrii social-democraţi au îndeplinit toate jaloanele prevăzute, pentru trimestrul III 2022, în Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă al României. În acelaşi timp,… [citeste mai departe]


Von der Leyen: Commission has ‘started work’ on broad gas price cap

Publicat:
Von der Leyen: Commission has 'started work' on broad gas price cap

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU executive has “started work” on a “temporary” measure to cap gas prices across the bloc, according to Politico. “We are ready to discuss a cap on the price of gas that is used to generate electricity,” she told MEPs in Strasbourg. “But we also […] The post Von der Leyen: Commission has ‘started work’ on broad gas price cap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

