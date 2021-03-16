Volume of construction works decreases by over 3% in January

Stiri Recomandate

SUA: Un poliţist de la Capitoliu, suspendat după descoperirea unei scrieri antisemite

Un agent al poliţiei Capitoliului american a fost suspendat luni după descoperirea unei scrieri antisemite, la două luni după asaltul a sute de extremişti asupra sediului parlamentului, a confirmat un purtător de cuvânt într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Turiștii care vor să viziteze România ar putea fi obligați să prezinte un test Covid

Turiștii care vor să viziteze anul acesta România ar putea fi obligați să prezinte un test Covid negativ. Autoritățile i-au în calcul această variantă și au discutat deja cu ambasadorii mai multor țări. Ideea ar fi să se ajungă… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu examinează posibilitatea ca moldovenii să beneficieze de vaccinul „Johnson & Johnson”

Preşedintele Maia Sandu examinează posibilitatea ca şi cetăţenii moldoveni să beneficieze de vaccinul „Johnson & Johnson” – fie prin platforma COVAX, fie direct. Subiectul a fost discutat de şeful… [citeste mai departe]

Inginerii români au participat la dezvoltarea Racer, cel mai rapid elicopter din lume

Inginerii români au ajutat la proiectarea și construcția unui nou tip de elicopter cu aripi, denumit Racer, care poate atinge o viteză de 400 km/h. Fuselajul central a fost fabricat în România, va fi livrat în Germania săptămâna… [citeste mai departe]

METEO. NU scăpăm de vremea rea! Cum va fi vremea în aprilie?

Prognoza meteo aprilie 2021. Frigul și ploile nu dispar așa de repede, chiar dacă am trecut deja de prima jumătate a primei luni de primăvară. Meteorologii spun că temperaturile rămân scăzute și devin normale pentru perioada din calendar doar la începutul lunii aprilie.Meteo.… [citeste mai departe]

ÎN DIRECT Pregătirile Primăriei pentru luna curățeniei de primăvară

Viceprimarul Sebastian Rusu susține la această oră o conferință de presă care are următoarele teme: luna curățeniei de primăvara; plantările de gard viu și puieți; reparații străzi si trotuare; refacere marcaje. Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm… [citeste mai departe]

Vaslui: Un polițist aflat în misiune cu mașina Poliției a fost amendat și lăsat fără permis (AUDIO)

Polițistul transfera un deținut cu duba Poliției din arestul IPJ Vaslui la Judecătoria Bârlad când a fost amendat și lăsat fără permis de un coleg de la Rutieră pentru că a depășit viteza… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se vor face orele remediale: elevi din ani diferiți în aceeași clasă

Ministerul Educației vine cu noi detalii pentru recuperarea materiei pierdute în ultimul an. Orele remediale pot fi făcute și la stat, și la privat, și chiar în regim simultan, adică cu elevi din ani diferiți în aceeași clasă. În plus, școlile pot… [citeste mai departe]

Asigurarea la sănătate a oamenilor care au doar venituri extrasalariale sub plafonul de 27.600 de lei este opțională

Plafonul aferent declaraţiei unice este de 27.600 de lei în 2021. Plafonul declaraţiei unice creşte odată cu majorarea salariului minim pe economie. Asigurarea… [citeste mai departe]

Franța studiază o nouă variantă a coronavirusului, detectată în regiunea Bretania

Franța studiază o nouă variantă a virusului SARS-CoV-2 detectată în regiunea Bretania, analizând gradul său de transmitere dar și dacă aceasta provoacă efecte mai grave ale bolii COVID-19, relatează EFE. [citeste mai departe]


Volume of construction works decreases by over 3% in January

Publicat:
The volume of construction works decreased, in January this year, by 3.6%, as gross series, respectively by 3.7% as adjusted series, compared to the same period of 2020, show the data published on Tuesday by the of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works decreased by 3.7%.

INS data show that in January 2021 compared to December 2020, the volume of construction works decreased, as a gross series, by 64.7%, but increased as adjusted

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


