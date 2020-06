29,780 individuals, companies, registered in Jan-April 2020, 46.99pct drop over similar period of 2019

The number of registrations of individuals and companies has dropped in the first four months of 2020 by 46.99 pct over the similar period of 2019, to 29,780, of which 21,115 (71 pct) are LLCs, according… [citeste mai departe]