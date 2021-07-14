Vivre Deco bonds worth €7mln goes public on BVBPublicat:
One of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, Vivre Deco started trading its second bond issue worth E7mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday under the ticker VIV26E. In total, the company attracted from the capital market E10,45mln through two private placements with both bond issues […] The post Vivre Deco bonds worth E7mln goes public on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
