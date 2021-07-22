Visual Fan, a Romanian technology company, to go public on BVB

Stiri Recomandate

Cum au reuşit universitarii de la Suceava să depisteze doi candidaţi la Drept cu diplome de BAC falsificate

Cele două diplome depistate de comisia de admitere de la Facultatea de Drept a Universităţii „Ştefan cel Mare” din Suceava au fost grosolan falsificate. Candidaţii care au depus diplomele… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Diaconescu, după afirmațiile lui Putin despre Basarabia și Bucovina: Sfatul meu este să nu ne ducem după fentă

Ce vrea să obțină Vladimir Putin cu 'zgomotul' despre Basarabia și Bucovina? Fostul ministru de externe Cristian Diaconescu a spus la Digi24 că afirmațiile… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Finanțelor: Romprest a prejudiciat Sectorul 1 cu 243 de milioane lei

Direcția Generală de Inspecție Economico-Financiară din cadrul Ministerului Finanțelor a constatat că Sectorul 1 a fost prejudiciat cu suma de 243.896.931,56 lei, în derularea contractului încheiat cu Compania... [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul ARTEM organizat de Consiliul Elevilor CNMV Turda caută voluntari

Încă din luna iunie, Consiliul Școlar al Elevilor din Colegiul Național Mihai Viteazu Turda au anunțat că vor organiza în parteneriat cu Primăria Municipiului Turda un festival la sfârșitul lunii... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Școala de vară de la Ciugud îi învață pe cei mici să fie gospodari, creativi și harnici. Acțiune voluntară a profesorilor

FOTO| Școala de vară de la Ciugud îi învață pe cei mici să fie gospodari, creativi și harnici. Acțiune voluntară a profesorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Din cauza pandemiei de covid-19, Australia și Noua Zeelandă refuză să participe la Cupa Mondială de rugby din acest an

Australia şi Noua Zeelandă nu vor participa la Cupa Mondială de rugby în XIII prevăzută în Anglia în acest an, din cauza temerilor "pentru sănătatea şi siguranţa… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul TIFF și „Zilele unteatru 11”, evenimentele săptămânii viitoare

Ministerul Culturii începe din această săptămână o informare asupra evenimentelor care au loc și pentru care asigură sprijin financiar, prin instituțiile din subordine. Astfel, în săptămâna ce urmează, iubitorii de film sunt așteptați la… [citeste mai departe]

Jocurile Olimpice: Andrei Ciobanu, de la Farul Constanta, decisiv in victoria Romaniei cu Honduras

Farul Constanta are cinci jucatori in lotul tricolor pentru Jocurile Olimpice. Echipa nationala de fotbal Under 23 a Romaniei a sustinut astazi primul meci de la Jocurile Olimpice gazduite de Japonia. Tricolorii… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT ȘOCANT la Gară! Un pieton beat, lovit de o mașină

&"Din primele date reiese faptul că în jurul orei 15.00, un conducător auto în vârstă de 36 de ani, având direcția de deplasare dinspre strada Oașului spre gară a surprins și accidentat un pieton în vârstă de 53 de ani, din comuna Vultureni,… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Hapciuc de la „Survivor România” a spus adevărul despre relația cu Albert de la Războinici

Simona Hapciuc de la „Survivor România” a fost surprinsă înbrațele lui Albert, concurentul care a făcut parte din echipa Războinicilor.Vedeta de la Prima TV a explicat ce le de relație este… [citeste mai departe]


Visual Fan, a Romanian technology company, to go public on BVB

 (BVB) announced that shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the , according to a press release. was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand. The shares will be traded under the […] The post , a Romanian technology company, to go public on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

11:10, 29.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…

Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB

14:55, 24.06.2021 - Romanian dairy producer Bonas Import Export started trading on Thursday on the AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company shares are traded under the ticker BONA, according to a press release. ‘For Bonas, the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is an important step in transferring…

Romanian freight forwarder TTS went public on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

18:06, 14.06.2021 - Romanian freight forwarder, Transport Trade Services (TTS) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the TTS ticker. The Listed company followed an initial public offering (IOP) through which TTS sold 50% of the shares for RON 288 million (E58.5 million), according to a press release.…

BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1

18:00, 08.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee for listing their first financial instrument on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MIT). BVB stated that…

Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

12:30, 27.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release.  The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

Laptaria cu Caimac goes public on BVB

14:30, 21.05.2021 - A Romanian Dairy company Laptaria cu Caimac owned by Agroserv Mariuta went public on Friday on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).  The shares were traded under MILK ticker and the listing of the company followed a private placement that was carried out on April 26, 2021. Agroserv…

Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs

17:45, 11.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered…

IMF delegation to virtually assess the Romanian economy starting Monday

14:20, 10.05.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania from May 10 to May 28, to evaluate the state of the Romanian economy, according to Agerpres.  “The IMF mission led by Jan Kees Martijn will discuss economic policies and developments. The virtual meetings will be held with officials…


