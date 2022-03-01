Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

Stiri Recomandate

Vrei să angajezi cetățeni ucraineni refugiați în România? Iată ce trebuie să știi

În situația în care angajatori din România doresc să încadreze în muncă persoane cu cetățenia din Ucraina, au această posibilitate urmând o procedură simplificată și presupune doar obținerea NIF-ului (Numărului de Identificare… [citeste mai departe]

Secretul celui mai bun piure de mazăre. Ingredientul care îi schimbă gustul

Piureul de mazăre este o garnitură extrem de bună pentru aproape orice fel de aliment pe care să îl faci vedetă în farfuria ta. Cum trebuie să îl faci pentru a avea o textură fină și o culoare vie? Există câteva trucuri pentru aspectele acestea.… [citeste mai departe]

La Chişinău sunt aşteptaţi mai mulţi înalţi oficiali, în contextul invaziei ruse în Ucraina

În perioada 1-2 martie, în Republica Moldova se va afla Helga Schmid, secretarul general al Organizaţiei pentru Securitate şi Cooperare în Europa (OSCE). În perioada, 2-3 martie, în Republica Moldova… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Dodon vrea ca Moldova să nu permită tranzitul de arme către Ucraina

Ex-preşedintele Igor Dodon a declarat că cetăţenii moldoveni pot fi calmi, deoarece nu există „motive ca Moldova să fie implicată în ceea ce se întâmplă în Ucraina”, pentru că ţara are stipulat în Constituţie statutul de neutralitate. În acest context,… [citeste mai departe]

HANDBAL CS MINAUR – Doar Polocoșer mai face parte din lotul Romaniei pentru meciurile cu Danemarca

Singura jucătoare de la CS Minaur care va face parte din lotul Romaniei este Anca Polocoșer. Asta pentru că Cristina Laslo a suferit o accidentare în meciul de campionat cu CSM Slatina, iar acum se… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme în Neamț la Olimpiada de Matematică: circa 190 de elevi n-au avut acces la platformă

Aproximativ 30% dintre elevii nemțeni participanți nu s-au putut conecta la platforma care a găzduit etapa locală online a Olimpiadei Naționale de Matematică 2022. Reluarea, după doi ani de pandemie, a competiției… [citeste mai departe]

Biblioteca Turda va organiza ateliere creative și distractive pentru copiii refugiaților din Ucraina, cazați în Turda

În activitatea de asistență umanitară pentru copiii refugiaților ucrainieni cazați în Turda, Biblioteca Municipală „Teodor Murășanu” Turda va organiza ateliere… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru publicul larg, motoferăstrăul necesar este disponibil la Bricolaj Market

Cunoscut publicului larg ca motoferăstrău sau drujbă, această unealtă este practică pentru oricine stă la casă, are gospodarie sau pentru cei pasionați de diverse proiecte de bricolaj. Cu puterea sa poate fi tăiată masa lemnoasă, în diverse… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria din Mihai Viteazu se implică activ în sprijinul refugiaților ucrainieni

În aceste zile toate administrațiile locale din zonă se implică într-o amplă campanie umanitară de sprijinire a refugiaților ucrainieni. Nu face excepție nici primăria din Mihai Viteazu care a... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 60 de evenimente din Chişinău sunt amânate în contextul situaţiei din Ucraina

Peste 60 de evenimente dedicate sărbătorii Mărţişor au fost anulate în capitală din cauza situaţiei din Ucraina şi în contextul gestionării crizei refugiaţilor care au venit din ţara vecină. Simbolic, strada Pietonală din Chişinău… [citeste mai departe]


Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

Publicat:
Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

U.S. payment card firms and have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with applicable sanctions, adding that it will donate $2 million for humanitarian […] The post Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

