Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

- World stocks slid, oil prices jumped and the rouble tanked to fresh record lows on Monday, as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine that included blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, according to Reuters. Russia’s central bank raised its key interest…

- BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. “Rosneft accounts for around half…

- The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe, according to Reuters. The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war, according to Reuters. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware…

- French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters. Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…

- Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…

- U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

- US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters. After two hours of talks on the…