Journalist Horia Alexandrescu dies

Journalist Horia Alexandrescu died on Monday morning, at the age of 74. The announcement was made by his daughter, Anca Alexandrescu. "Dad left ...", she wrote on a social network. Horia Alexandrescu was born on April 9, 1947, in Bucharest.He graduated from the Institute of Physical Education and Sports and the Faculty of Journalism… [citeste mai departe]