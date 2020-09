Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Proprietarul unui restaurant din nordul Malaeziei a fost condamnat la cinci luni de inchisoare dupa ce s-a declarat vinovat de incalcarea regulilor de carantina instituite pentru stoparea raspandirii noului coronavirus, relateaza joi...

- Proprietarul unui restaurant din nordul Malaeziei a fost condamnat la cinci luni de inchisoare dupa ce s-a declarat vinovat de incalcarea regulilor de carantina instituite pentru stoparea raspandirii noului coronavirus, relateaza joi dpa. Barbatul, al carui nume nu a fost dat publicitatii, "trebuia…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the local elections could be held if the epidemic did not worsen and strict health safety measures were taken. "This is how democracy works: elections are held from time to time. They were supposed to be held in June; they could not be organised then…

- The Government approved in Wednesdany's meeting, by a decision, the calendar program for carrying out the actions necessary for the organization and holding under good conditions of the elections for the local public administration authorities in 2020. The Executive also adopted a decision on establishing…

- The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced today that the electoral period for this year's local elections will begin no later than July 29, and that the Central Electoral Bureau will be set up on August 2, if Parliament sets the date for the local election on September 27.The election…

- The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) bill establishing through organic law the date of local election on 27 September 2020 must be debated in an extraordinary session and voted by both Chambers of Parliament, so that the electoral procedure comes to force, this being agreed with the political…