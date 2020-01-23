Video Receipes: How to Make a Perfect Caffe Macchiato

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Save Romania Union (USR) proposed more than 60 amendments to the law on the state budget for 2020, among which one referring to the postponement of the application of the law on introducing special pensions for mayors, the head of this political party, Dan Barna, made the announcement on Monday. …

- Attending a debate marking 100 years since the first session of the Parliament of Romania on Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the current political class ought to work on a new project to regain public confidence. "As politicians of a Romania that, after half a century of communism, has…

- In timp ce numarul copiilor in judetul Maramures continua sa scada, iar scolile sunt comasate, unele institutii din catune au prea multi copii. Este vorba de acele zone unde predomina populatia de rromi. Una dintre acestea se afla in Tara Lapusului. Numarul copiilor nascuti anual in catunul Ponorata,…

- Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila gave assurances on Monday that the rehabilitation of the Casino in Constanta City is guaranteed and he asked the dismissed Minister of Development, Daniel Suciu, to go to there on Tuesday, when a works contract is signed. "After decades of waiting, tomorrow…