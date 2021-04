Raluca Olaru moves to Porsche Grand Prix doubles quarterfinals

The Romanian-Ukrainian pairing Raluca Olaru/Nadiia Kichenok advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the 565,530-dollar Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (WTA 500) following a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 win against No. 3 seeds Hayley Carter (US)/Luisa Stefani… [citeste mai departe]