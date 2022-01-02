VIDEO Incendiu violent la Parlamentul din Africa de Sud Un incendiu a izbucnit duminica la parlamentul sud-african din Cape Town, presa locala prezentând imagini cu flacari violente pe acoperișul cladirii și o coloana de fum care putea fi vazuta de la câțiva kilometri distanța, transmite Reuters.



Incendiul se propaga la etajul al treilea al cladirii, iar rapoartele inițiale indicau ca a pornit din spațiul de birouri și s-a extins spre o sala de sport, a declarat Jean-Pierre Smith, membru al comitetului primarului din Cape Town.



Zona acoperișului a luat foc, iar cladirea Adunarii Naționale a fost și ea cuprinsa de flacari,… Citeste articolul mai departe pe hotnews.ro…

Sursa articol: hotnews.ro

