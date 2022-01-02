VIDEO Incendiu violent la Parlamentul din Africa de Sud

Stiri Recomandate

Vânt puternic în zona de munte a județului Suceava

Zona de munte a județului Suceava va fi sub incidența a două coduri galben de vânt puternic emise de Administrația Națională de Meteorologie. Primul cod galben intră în vigoare de astăzi, 2 ianuarie, de la ora 23:00 și este valabil până luni dimineața, la ora 8:00. În acest interval, vântul va… [citeste mai departe]

România și Polonia vor colabora pentru soluționarea conflictelor regionale

România și Polonia vor colabora pentru soluționarea conflictelor regionale, după ce Polonia a preluat conducerea OSCE. La 1 ianuarie 2022, Polonia a preluat președinția în exrcițiu (PiE) a Organizației pentru Securitate și Cooperare în Europa (OSCE).… [citeste mai departe]

Carambol cu patru mașini la Vatra Moldoviței

Patru autoturisme s-au ciocnit astăzi pe raza localității Vatra Moldoviței, fără persoane încarcerate, informează ISU Suceava. ”Intervin pompierii militari ai Detașamentului Câmpulung cu o autospecială pentru descarcerare, două ambulanțe SMURD B2 cu sprijinul unui echipaj SAJ”, au transmis cei de la ISU.  … [citeste mai departe]

Cursa pentru victorie. Interviu cu Vlad Neaga: „Cât ești pe locul 1, toată lumea îți vrea locul”

Încă de mic, Vlad Neaga a făcut mai multe sporturi, dar se pare că motociclismul a fost cel care l-a atras și s-a ținut de treabă serios, pentru a obține rezultate cât mai bune. A cucerit primul… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu de proporții în prima zi a anului într-o gospodărie din Cajvana. Au ars depozitul de furaje, adăpostul de animale și o bucătărie de vară. Au pierit 11 găini

Militarii Gărzii de Intervenție Solca, împreună cu… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț provizoriu: 958 de noi cazuri de Covid-19 în ultimele 24 de ore

Un număr de 958 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore şi au fost raportate 17 de decese, a informat, duminică, Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. [citeste mai departe]

Copil de 12 ani, rănit la ochi de la o petardă. Cum se simte adolescentul

Incidentul s-a petrecut sâmbătă, 1 ianuarie 2021, în jurul orei 17.00.În ajutorul copilului a fost trimis un echipaj al SAJ. După acordarea primului ajutor, medicul de pe salvare a decis să-l și transporte la spital pentru un consult medical de specialitate,… [citeste mai departe]

Maxime de până la +5 de grade: Cum va fi vremea astăzi

Meteorologii anunță pentru astăzi precipitații slabe la nord, cer variabil și noros în centrul țării și la sud. Pe timp de zi, mercurul în termometre va urca până la +6 grade Celsius, iar noaptea va coborî până la +5 grade Celsius. [citeste mai departe]

1 ianuarie 2022: instituţiile publice nu mai au voie să ceară copii după actele emise de stat

Instituţiile publice nu mai au voie, începând din prima zi a acestui an, să mai solicite persoanelor fizice şi firmelor copii de pe avize sau alte documente care au fost emise de către alte instituţii sau organe… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila: „Primele luni ale noului an se anunță dificile. Lucrăm ca să depășim această perioadă cât mai repede”

Ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, avertizează că primele luni ale noului an se anunță dificile pentru că pandemia nu a trecut.  Ministrul… [citeste mai departe]


VIDEO Incendiu violent la Parlamentul din Africa de Sud

Publicat:

Un incendiu a izbucnit duminica la parlamentul sud-african din Cape Town, presa locala prezentând imagini cu flacari violente pe acoperișul cladirii și o coloana de fum care putea fi vazuta de la câțiva kilometri distanța, transmite Reuters.

Incendiul se propaga la etajul al treilea al cladirii, iar rapoartele inițiale indicau ca a pornit din spațiul de birouri și s-a extins spre o sala de sport, a declarat Jean-Pierre Smith, membru al comitetului primarului din Cape Town.

Zona acoperișului a luat foc, iar cladirea Adunarii Naționale a fost și ea cuprinsa de flacari,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe hotnews.ro…  

Sursa articol: hotnews.ro


VIDEO | Cladirea Parlamentului din Cape Town a fost cuprinsa de flacari

09:20, 02.01.2022 - Un important incendiu s-a declansat duminica dimineata la sediul parlamentului Africii de Sud, situat in orasul Cape Town, informeaza AFP, citat de Agerpres . „A luat foc acoperisul, iar cladirea Adunarii Nationale este de asemenea cuprinsa de flacari”, a declarat un purtator de cuvant al departamentului…

Curtea Suprema din Rusia a ordonat inchiderea celui mai vechi ONG de apararea drepturilor omului, Memorial / Grupul promite sa gaseasca mijloacele legale de a continua activitatea

22:30, 28.12.2021 - Curtea Suprema rusa a dispus marti dizolvarea organizatiei nonguvernamentale (ONG) Memorial, un pilon al apararii libertatilor în Rusia contemporana si un gardian al memoriei Gulagului, relateaza AFP, potrivit News.ro. Decizia este considerata „mai mult decât de neînțeles”…

PM Ciuca: Gov't looking to initiate new bill on COVID certificate

17:45, 07.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said today before the start of the governing coalition meeting that the government contemplates initiating a new bill on the COVID certificate. Asked if a new COVID certificate bill will be submitted to Parliament, Ciuca said: "We discussed the subject last night.…

Adrian Caciu green lighted by specialist committees for Minister of Finance office

12:30, 24.11.2021 - Adrian Caciu was cleared by specialist committees of Parliament, on Wednesday, for the office of Minister of Finance. There were 34 votes cast "in favour", 7 "against" and one abstention from the total votes cast by the members of the specialist committees of the two Chambers.

Lucian Romascanu - positive opinion for position of Minister of Culture

11:25, 24.11.2021 - Senator Lucian Romascanu received a positive opinion on Wednesday from Parliament's specialist committees, for the position of Minister of Culture, agerpres reports. There were 15 votes in favor of his appointment as Minister, three votes against and one abstention from the members of the Committees…

Citu on Orban's exclusion: A member who violates the statutes have to bear the consequences

12:30, 12.11.2021 - National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Friday, regarding the possible exclusion from the party of Ludovic Orban, that it will be an internal decision, adding that any member of the PNL who violates the party statutes has to bear the consequences. He was asked…

Citu: There is no flexibility in PM-designate's mandate; talks continue for minority gov't

11:25, 26.10.2021 - National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Tuesday that there is no flexibility in the mandate of Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca for the formation of a government, adding that they will continue talks with both Save Romania Union (USR) and other lawmakers for…

PSD's Ciolacu informs president there can be no question of minority government without substantial majority in Parliament

15:31, 11.10.2021 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) communicated to President Klaus Iohannis on Monday, at the Cotroceni (Presidential Palace) consultations that without a substantial majority in Parliament "there can be no question of minority government," said party leader Marcel Ciolacu, who added that from the…


