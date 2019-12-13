Stiri Recomandate

Bătrân lovit de o mașină la Curtea de Argeș!

Un bărbat de 37 de ani, din Corbeni, care conducea un autoturism pe strada Lascăr Catargiu, din Curtea de Argeș, nu a acordat prioritate de trecere unui bărbat de 83 de ani, din Curtea de Argeș, care se angajase, regulamentar,  în traversarea străzii pe marcajul pietonal. În urma accidentului, pietonul… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina şi Rusia în tangaj între război, încetarea focului şi tentative timide de acord de pace

Reuniunea în format Normandia de la Paris a venit cu câteva noutăţi, însă angajamentele ţin încă de încetarea focului, scrie analistul geopolitic Iulian Chifu pe blogul său de pe adevarul.ro. [citeste mai departe]

Grădinița Prichindel din Cugir a fost gazda unui spectacol dedidicat sărbătorilor de iarnă, intitulat sugestiv „O colindă pentru Moş Crăciun”

Colindul deschide atmosfera de Crăciun, care ne aduce bucurie şi ne aminteşte cu precădere de… [citeste mai departe]

Problemele cu care se confruntă unităţile de supraveghere a cardiacilor

Problemele cu care se confruntă unităţile de supraveghere a cardiacilor   Foto: www.soscardio.ro Principalele probleme cu care se confruntă unităţile de supraveghere şi terapie avansată a cardiacilor critici din România au fost discutate… [citeste mai departe]

Bucurestenii patineaza la inaltime: Mega Mall a inaugurat primul sau patinoar in luna decembrie!

Bucurestenii se pot bucura acum de un nou loc de petrecut timpul liber, la inaltime: patinoarul Mega Mall! Acesta este construit chiar pe terasa 2B din Mega Mall si se intinde pe o suprafata de 510 metri patrati,… [citeste mai departe]

Jandarmii, chemaţi să alunge un urs din satul Benţid, județul Hatghita - Locuitorii au fost avertizaţi prin RO-ALERT

Jandarmii au fost chemaţi, în noaptea de joi spre vineri, să alunge un urs care a fost văzut în satul Benţid, comuna Şimoneşti, locuitorii din zonă fiind avertizaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu in aviatia militara!: A murit maistrul militar Ene Marian Valentin, de la Unitatea Speciala de Aviatie Tulcea

Momente triste pentru intreg personalul Inspectoratului General de Aviatie al Ministerului Afacerilor Interne Pe pagina de Facebook, Inspectoratului General de Aviatie al… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Victime încarcerate pe DN 72, la Brătășanca! Trei persoane au ajuns la spital din cauza unui șofer care nu a acordat prioritate

Două autoturisme și o cisternă cu bitum au fost implicate într-un accident care a avut loc vineri dimineață, în jurul orei 7.00,… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizări ANM - Vânt puternic în județul Sibiu și cod galben de ceață în nouă județe

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a emis vineri dimineaţa atenţionări nowcasting de ceaţă şi burniţă pentru nouă judeţe din Moldova şi Transilvania, dar şi un Cod galben de vânt puternic pentru localităţi… [citeste mai departe]

Nava răsturnată în Portul Midia, nu a putut fi remorcată la mal nici până astăzi. Peste 14.000 de oi încă se află la bordul navei

UPDATE – 13.12.2019 – Nava străină care s-a răsturnat în Portul Midia pe 24 noiembrie, având la bord aproape 15.000 de oi,… [citeste mai departe]


VIDEO Incendiu pe singurul portavion rusesc: Un om a murit, zece sunt răniți, iar doi sunt dați dispăruți

Publicat:

Cel puțin o persoana a murit dupa ce singurul portavion din dotarea armatei Rusiei, Amiral Kuznețov, a luat foc joi dimineața în timpul lucrarilor de reparație efectuate în portul Murmansk de la .

Alți 10 oameni au fost raniți, iar doi sunt dați disparuți, potrivit agenției ruse TASS.

Un muncitor ce se afla la bordul navei a declarat, pentru ziarul local Severpost, ca el și colegii sai au simțit miros de ars, așa ca s-au dus pe puntea superioara, &"dar totul era acoperit de fum&". &"Nu puteai sa vezi mai departe de lungimea unui braț de om&", a adaugat…

