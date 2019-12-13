Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Cel puțin zece persoane au fost ranite in urma unui incendiu izbucnit la bordul portavionului Amiral Kuznețov, ancorat intr-un doc din Murmansk, in nord-vestul Rusia, a declarat o sursa, citata de agenția Tass."Zece persoane au fost ranite: majoritatea au fost intoxicate cu produse inflamabile",…

- Architecture and history lovers will be able to enjoy, starting December 10, an exhibition featuring dozens of tourist sites located in eight counties, which have been rescued by restoration performed by the volunteers of the 'Ambulance for Monuments' project supported by Prince Charles, the Sibiu…

- Swede Carl-Einar Hackner and Belgian Michael Gueulette are coming to Romania for the first time to perform at the 'Sibiu Magic Show' festival that starts on Thursday at the 'Gong' Theater, the organizers announced in a release. "Belgian Michael Gueulette, aka Gromic, is coming for the first time…

- The government will ask Parliament to adopt as a matter of urgency the bill on "the continuation of the program for the realization and consolidation of the first F-16 squadron," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday at the government meeting.The prime minister made the clarification…

- President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decree appointing Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu as Chief of Defence Staff as of 1 December, according to the Presidential Administration. The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) approved on Wednesday the appointment of Lieutenant General…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the rights of Romanian citizens will be protected both in case of a Brexit deal and a no-deal Brexit."We consider that a Brexit deal is by far the best option and we have seen in the last few months a tendency to accept this approach on behalf…

- Romania has registered, in the first seven months, a trade deficit related to agricultural products of 1.2 billion euros, and the issue of the deficit is not the only one but also that of the structure of imports and exports, said on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "The contribution of…

- The first insurance policy for the IT&C sector, which covers the risks of a cyber attack, including fines for non-compliance with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), was launched in Romania following a collaboration between Leader Team Broker and the British insurer CFC Underwriting."Romanian…