- O mare coloana de vehicule militare rusesti a trecut prin orasul ocupat Mariupol din sudul Ucrainei, indeptandu-se catre regiunea Zaporojie, a declarat un consilier al primarului din Mariupol sambata, in ziua cand ministrul rus al apararii Serghei Soigu a anuntat ca a ordonat trupelor ruse intensificarea…

- Mai multe inregistrari video cu o fetița de 4 ani ucisa de rachetele rusești in timpul atacului barbar asupra orașului Vinița din Ucraina au aparut pe platformele de socializare. Mama ei, Iryna, și-a pierdut un picior in urma atacului care a fost descris de președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski,…

- Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea, according to AP News. Turkish military officials…

- European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on…

- Western envoys in China criticized Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. ambassador saying China should not spread Russian “propaganda”, in an unusual public forum in a country that has declined to condemn Moscow’s attack, according to Reuters. Speaking at the World Peace Forum,…

- Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, according to Reuters. Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel…

- Serviciile de informații ale Ucrainei au surprins conversația a doi soldați separatiști proruși care se plang de condițiile in care lupta: nu sunt suficienți oameni, cei care sunt in tranșee sunt obosiți, ucrainenii ii ataca mereu, iar armata rusa este dotata doar cu vechituri. Ei confirma astfel cea…

- CFA Romania an association of investment professionals, said on Thursday it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and the budget gap to be equivalent to 6.9% of GDP, according to See News. “Against the risk aversion background triggered by the Russian invasion of…