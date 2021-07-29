Stiri Recomandate

Mecanicul trenului care a provocat accidentul de la Fetești avea alcoolemie de 0,40 la mie

Mecanicul trenului care a provocat accidentul de la Fetești, din noaptea de miercuri spre joi avea alcoolemie de 0,40 la mie, au stabilit polițiștii din Ialomița. Potrivit Poliției Ialomița, mecanicul de... [citeste mai departe]

(live/update) Deputații, întruniți în ședință. Comisia pentru organizarea alegerii președintelui Parlamentului a solicitat o pauză de 30 de minute

Organele de conducere ale forului legislativ se vor alege la ședința de astăzi a Parlamentului.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO! Sala Polivalentă Pitești – stadiu avansat al lucrărilor! Vezi imagini

O echipă de specialitate din cadrul Primăriei Municipiului Pitești a efectuat o vizită de lucru în teren și a verificat stadiul lucrărilor la noua Sală Polivalentă. Potrivit reprezentanților societății constructoare, lucrările se desfășoară… [citeste mai departe]

Campioana olimpica in 1984: Astazi e ziua de nastere a Maricicai Puica

In acest an, Maricica Puica a primit cea mai inalta distinctie oferita de Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman Colanul de Aur. Fosta mare atleta Maricica Puic a ini serbeaza astazi ziua de nastere, campioana olimpica din 1984, de la Los Angeles, in proba de 3.000… [citeste mai departe]

NATO a lansat primul program de instruire în afara ţării pentru soldaţii afgani, în Turcia

Alianţa Nord-Atlantică a lansat primul program de instruire în afara ţării pentru soldaţii afgani, la scurt timp după încheierea misiunii sale de antrenare a armatei afgane pe teritoriul Afganistanului, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

A treia doză de vaccin Pfizer crește considerabil protecția împotriva variantei Delta. Când trebuie administrată

Compania a transmis că administrarea celei de-a treia doze de vaccin produce de 5 ori mai mulţi anticorpi împotriva variantei Delta la persoanele cu vârste cuprinse… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă tranşă de vaccin de la compania Moderna soseşte vineri în ţară

Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 (CNCAV) anunţă că, vineri, vor ajunge în ţară 111.600 doze de vaccin care vor fi depozitate la Unifarm. ”Cantitatea livrată României constă în 111.600 doze de vaccin.… [citeste mai departe]

(live/update) Deputații, întruniți în ședință. Alegerea speakerului, cu un singur candidat - Igor Grosu. BECS a anunțat că nu participă

Organele de conducere ale forului legislativ se vor alege la ședința de astăzi a Parlamentului. UNIMEDIA transmite… [citeste mai departe]

O ieşeancă şi-a chemat în judecată soţul pentru a-l declara mort. Bărbatul lipseşte de acasă de 22 de ani

Bărbatul, din comuna ieşeană Voineşti, plecase în Turcia pentru o lună, în 1999, iar de atunci nu s-a mai auzit nimic de el. Conform legii, o persoană poate fi declarată decedată… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, 29 iulie, Republica Moldova împlinește 27 ani de la adoptarea Constituției

Astăzi, se împlinesc 27 ani de la adoptarea Constituției Republicii Moldova. Legea fundamentală a fost adoptată la data de 29 iulie 1994, fiind publicată în Monitorul Oficial al Republicii Moldova nr. 1 din 12.08.1994… [citeste mai departe]


VIDEO Cutremur cu magnitudine de 8,2 în Peninsula Alaska. O filmare dintr-o locuință, arată puterea seismului

Un puternic seism cu magnitudinea 8,2 grade pe scara Richter s-a produs miercuri seara la mica adancime in , urmat de o alerta de tsunami in regiune, au precizat autoritatile americane, potrivit Reuters. Camera video dintr-o locuința a surprins seismul deosebit de puternic, incat casa pare ca se rastoarna cu susul in jos. Potrivit […] The post VIDEO Cutremur cu magnitudine de 8,2 in . O filmare dintr-o locuința, arata puterea seismului appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

