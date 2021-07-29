Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled new policy guidance on Thursday that hints at even longer support for the bloc’s struggling economy, in line with its recent commitment to boost inflation that has undershot the ECB’s 2% target for nearly a decade, according to Reuters. Unveiling a new strategy…

- British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters. “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

- European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

- A senior Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) official said on Wednesday that rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, according to Reuters. At least 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural…

- Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…

- The United States and the European Union have agreed on a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them, according to Reuters. The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases…

- Explozia a avut loc intr-un cartier rezidențial din din orasul chinez Shiyan, provincia centrala Hubei. Deflagrația a ucis 11 persoane si a ranit alte 37, aflate in stare critica, a relatat duminica postul de stat CCTV, transmite Reuters. Echipele de salvare au scos de sub daramaturi peste 100 de persoane,…

- Logistics and warehouse companies are accelerating expansion plans in southeastern Europe where business is expected to boom as the pandemic spurs manufacturers to relocate operations close to main markets, according to Reuters. Dutch group Raben has seen increasing interest from firms looking to establish…