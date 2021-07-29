VIDEO Cutremur cu magnitudine de 8,2 în Peninsula Alaska. O filmare dintr-o locuință, arată puterea seismuluiPublicat:
Un puternic seism cu magnitudinea 8,2 grade pe scara Richter s-a produs miercuri seara la mica adancime in Peninsula Alaska, urmat de o alerta de tsunami in regiune, au precizat autoritatile americane, potrivit Reuters. Camera video dintr-o locuința a surprins seismul deosebit de puternic, incat casa pare ca se rastoarna cu susul in jos. Potrivit […] The post VIDEO Cutremur cu magnitudine de 8,2 in Peninsula Alaska. O filmare dintr-o locuința, arata puterea seismului appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
