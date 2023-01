1,764 people get the anti-Covid shot in past week

As many as 1,764 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of January 9 - 15, of whom 1,405 with the Omicron-adapted Pfizer vaccine, whose administration began on November 28, 2022. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends… [citeste mai departe]