Share of households with Internet access at home 80.8pct in 2021

The share of households with access to the Internet at home was 80.8pct in 2021, up 2.6 percentage points from the previous year, according to data sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday to AGERPRES. Thus, in 2021, about 8 out of 10 households in… [citeste mai departe]