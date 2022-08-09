VAT rates to increase from 2023, with implications in food, real estate sectors (consultants)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that intervention must be "quick", with all national and European resources, to protect agriculture and farmers, noting that the main priority is to put irrigation systems into operation, and all the line ministries and responsible authorities will help…

- No less than 494 swimmers from 42 countries will take the start on Tuesday in the European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships staged at the new Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex (July 5-10); Romania has a 26-strong line-up of 14 boys and 12 girls, headed by double world senior champion David…

- President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Tuesday with the ambassadors of member states of the European Union, accredited in Bucharest, context in which he highlighted that both the European Council meeting, as well as the NATO Summit of this month, will represent important landmarks in regards to…

- Romania's industrial production dropped 2.5 percent over January - April 2022 in unadjusted terms from the similar period of the year before and was 3.1 percent down as workday and seasonally adjusted series, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la…

- The Government adopted on Thursday, by an emergency ordinance amending Government Ordinance no. 202/2008 on the implementation of international sanctions, a series of measures aimed at ensuring the continuation of the European Union's sanctions regime, applied in the context of the Russian military…

- At the time they are implemented, the extension of the European Carbon Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the green transition must take into account the starting point of each state, making sure that the population vulnerable to economic effects is protected, said Environment Minister Tanczos…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Tuesday that the decision for postponing bank installments for 9 months, for citizens and companies that are facing financial difficulties, was made after talks with the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu, as well as with the Ministry…

- In his address at the ceremony for the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the absolute skydiving world record by Romanian aviation daredevil Smaranda Braescu, retired Lt. Gen. Dumitru Prunariu, honorary president of the Romanian Association for Aeronautics Advocacy and History (ARPIA) Cluj,…