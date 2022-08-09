VAT rates to increase from 2023, with implications in food, real estate sectors (consultants)

Stiri Recomandate

Rita Ora s-a căsătorit cu Taika Waititi, la mai puțin de două luni după ce regizorul hollywoodian i-a cerut mâna.Cântăreața piesei "Hot Right Now" a spus „Da!" în cadrul unei ceremonii intime la Londra, iar de acum înainte va purta numele Waititi-Ora. Apoi, în loc să meargă într-o lună de miere luxoasă așa cum e de așteptat, Rita… [citeste mai departe]

Prin Legea 257/2022 s-a stabilit că amenzile pentru necompletarea formularului PLF și neplătite încă se anulează și se scad din evidențele organelor de executare, iar sumele deja plătite pentru aceste amenzi vor putea fi recuperate de… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, 9 august 2022, în județul Alba au fost raportate 73 noi cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de… [citeste mai departe]

WhatsApp îți va permite acum să ștergi un mesaj cu până la 2 zile și 12 ore (60 de ore în total) după ce l-ai trimis,… [citeste mai departe]

Data de 8 august 2022 a reprezentat o zi de mari emoții pentru 2 ofițeri de poliție penitenciară, absolvenți ai Academiei de Poliție A.I. Cuza și 20 de agenți de poliție penitenciar… [citeste mai departe]

La data de 8 august a.c., politisti din cadrul Politiei municipiului Mangalia, Biroului de Politie Vama Veche 2 Mai si Sectiei 3 Politie Rurala Mangalia… [citeste mai departe]

Procuratura Generală (PG) a… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Concurenţei analizează tranzacţia prin compania de tip holding, în curs de constituire, HoldCo, ar urma să preia mai multe societăţi ce activează în sectorul jocurilor de noroc. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a rămas la un nivel record pentru ultimii doisprezece ani şi jumătate.  Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni, în funcţie de care se calculează costul creditelor de consum în lei cu dobândă variabilă, a rămas marţi la 8,14% pe an, faţă… [citeste mai departe]

Trei funcţionari responsabili de siguranţa alimentelor au fost documentaţi de ofiţerii CNA şi procurorii anticorupţie,… [citeste mai departe]


VAT rates to increase from 2023, with implications in food, real estate sectors (consultants)

A series of legislative novelties in the field of VAT will enter into force from January 1, 2023 as a result of the amendment of the by 16/2022, the biggest impact to be in the food, tourism and real estate sectors, is the conclusion of an analysis published on Tuesday by , and , .

