Vaccination marathon in Bucharest: 7,165 people immunised in 24 hours

Vaccination marathon in Bucharest: 7,165 people immunised in 24 hoursPublicat:
The organisers of the vaccination marathon against COVID-19 in Bucharest announce that 7,165 people have been immunised in 24 hours.
A total of 1,200 volunteers are involved in the campaign, which ends Monday morning, organisers said.
The marathon started Friday afternoon.
The Vaccination Marathon - Bucharest Edition is taking place at the National Library and at the Palace Hall, until Monday, at 8.00. Those interested can show up only with the identity document. The serum used is Pfizer / BioNTech, reports agerpres.
