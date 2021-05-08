Vaccination marathon in Bucharest: 7,165 people immunised in 24 hours

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- More than 5,500 people had been vaccinated until Saturday at noon, at the "marathon" organised in Bucharest, an event open to all who want to be immunised against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to the organisers, 5,547 people have been vaccinated since Friday afternoon, as follows: 3,361…

- The anti-COVID vaccination marathon, which will take place at the Palace Hall and the National Library of Bucharest, and will be attended by about 1,200 volunteers - doctors, nurses, residents and medical students - kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m., and will end on Monday morning. Of the 1,200…

- The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 66,567 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 55,463 - Pfizer, 5,746 - Moderna and 5,358 - AstraZeneca, according to the data provided by the Institute National Public…

