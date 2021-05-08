Vaccination marathon in Bucharest: 7,165 people immunised in 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Horoscopul iubirii. Cum iubesc femeile, în funcție de zodie. Aceasta este femeia ideală din zodiac

Horoscopul iubirii. Astrele ne îndrumă și ne ajută să descoperim anumite laturi ale personalității la care putem apela în relațiile cu cei din jur. Și cum multe cupluri încearcă să găsească cât mai… [citeste mai departe]

Trei angajați de la salubrizare, amendați și dați afară după ce au folosit mașina de gunoi ca să ridice deșeuri de construcții

Poliția Locală Jilava, în colaborare cu Garda Națională de Mediu au depistat sâmbătă trei angajați ai societății Salubrizare Sector… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – SE CAUTĂ vopseaua sau muncitorul ce a vopsit trecerea de la Raiffeisen

Străbat orașu-n lung și-n lat,  iar acum, sincer, am o mare curiozitate. CE vopsea s-a folosit la trecerea de la Raiffeisen-ul de pe Pietonal?!? Trecerea e desființată de mult, dar liniile albe apar din nou și din nou. Știți cine e muncitorul… [citeste mai departe]

Neymar, fericit după prelungirea contractului cu Paris Saint-Germain

Clubul Paris Saint-Germain a anunţat, sâmbătă, prelungirea cu trei sezoane a contractului lui Neymar. Noul acord al fotbalistului în vârstă de 29 de ani este valabil până la 30 iunie 2025. “Este o mare bucurie să îmi prelungesc aventura la Paris Saint-Germain. Sunt… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Bărbat rănit la Gura Caliței, după ce s-a răsturnat cu ATV-ul pe un drum forestier

În urma unui apel 112, Salvamont Vrancea intervine în zona Gura Căliței unde o persoană de aproximativ 30 ani s-a răsturnat cu ATV-ul pe un drum forestier. Din primele informații aceasta ar avea fractură… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Mihăilă - medic în campania anti - Covid19, în Bihor

Aflată în vizită oficială în Bihor, ministrul Ioana Mihăilă a participat efectiv la administrarea vaccinurilor în cabinetul unor medici de familie din Oșorhei și în centrul drive-through, din Oradea. Ioana Mihăilă a ajuns sâmbătă în Bihor, după ce în ziua anterioară a… [citeste mai departe]

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona și Juventus Torino au publicat un comunicat, în care informează că cluburile fondatoare sunt supuse unor presiuni externe

Scandalul Super Ligii Europei continuă. După ce UEFA a anunțat că își rezervă dreptul de a lua orice… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu: „După ce stați la o terasă, pe chill, relaxați, la cafea, mergeți să vă vaccinați”

Premierul Florin Cîțu e satisfăcut de numărul celor prezenți la Maratonul Vaccinarii din Capitală , unde s-a înregistrat o medie de 5 persoane imunizate pe minut. Într-o postare pe Facebook,… [citeste mai departe]

Din nou mai puține cazuri de COVID-19: Ce date anunță Ministerul Sănătății

CHIȘINĂU, 8 mai - Sputnik. Autoritățile din sănătate anunță alte 191 de cazuri de COVID-19. Din totalul de cazuri, unul este de import, și anume din Ucraina. Conform datelor oficiale, sâmbătă, 8 mai, au fost efectuate 4 525 de teste, dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Emmanuel Macron se opune liberalizării brevetelor pentru vaccin: Să nu punem carul înaintea boilor

Preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron a insistat sâmbătă ca SUA şi Marea Britanie să exporte vaccinuri anti-COVID-19 şi să ajute la creşterea producţiei globale pentru a facilita o creştere a vaccinării… [citeste mai departe]


Vaccination marathon in Bucharest: 7,165 people immunised in 24 hours

Publicat:
Vaccination marathon in Bucharest: 7,165 people immunised in 24 hours

The organisers of against COVID-19 in Bucharest announce that 7,165 people have been immunised in 24 hours.

A total of 1,200 volunteers are involved in the campaign, which ends Monday morning, organisers said.

The marathon started Friday afternoon.

The Vaccination Marathon - is taking place at the and at the , until Monday, at 8.00. Those interested can show up only with the identity document. The serum used is Pfizer / BioNTech, reports agerpres.

