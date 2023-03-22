USR's Drula, European Commissioner Ferreira discuss absorption of European funds

Stiri Recomandate

Un muncitor băcăuan și-a găsit sfârșitul pe un șantier din Constanța, după ce i-a căzut o cărămidă în cap

Un muncitor băcăuan și-a găsit sfârșitul pe un șantier din Constanța, după ce i-a căzut o cărămidă în cap

Un muncitor băcăuan, în vârstă de 59 de ani, a murit pe un șantier din zona Piața Ovidiu, Constanța. Se pare că bărbatul a fost lovit mortal de o bucată de BCA, care…

O tânără de 19 ani a accidentat un biciclist: bărbatul în vârsta de 48 de ani a murit la scurt timp

O tânără de 19 ani a accidentat un biciclist: bărbatul în vârsta de 48 de ani a murit la scurt timp

O tânără de 19 ani a accidentat, miercuri după-amiază, , în timp ce conducea un autoturism, un biciclist de 48 de ani în Remetea, anunță IPJ Harghita. Bărbatul murit la scurt timp. Șoferița…

Pecica: Continuă lucrările de modernizare a celui mai circulat tronson rutier din oraș

Pecica: Continuă lucrările de modernizare a celui mai circulat tronson rutier din oraș

În aceste zile, la Pecica continuă în ritm alert lucrările de modernizare a unuia dintre cele mai circulate tronsoane rutiere ale orașului, Strada 401. Lucrările sunt finanțate cu bani europeni. „Șantierul de pe strada 401…

Maia Sandu a promulgat legea: Limba de stat a Republicii Moldova este cea română

Maia Sandu a promulgat legea: Limba de stat a Republicii Moldova este cea română

„Am promulgat Legea care confirmă un adevăr istoric și incontestabil: limba de stat a Republicii Moldova este cea română", anunță președintele R. Moldova, Maia Sandu. „Îmi doresc ca limba română să ne unească pe toți cei care trăim aici…

Nu mai pierde niciun moment și recuperează taxele din Olanda

Nu mai pierde niciun moment și recuperează taxele din Olanda

Dacă ai lucrat în Olanda, ai plătit impozite și ai ajuns înapoi acasă, atunci există o șansă să recuperezi o parte din taxele plătite. Mulți români aleg să lucreze în Olanda pentru a câștiga mai mulți bani și a-și îmbunătăți situația financiară. Însă, nu toți sunt conștienți…

Studenții băimăreni, în vizită la elevii din județ pentru a le prezenta oferta de la „NORD"

Studenții băimăreni, în vizită la elevii din județ pentru a le prezenta oferta de la „NORD”

Liga Studenților "Pintea Viteazul" (LSPV) desfășoară o nouă ediție a proiectului "Nord Universitar", în care membrii LSPV vizitează liceele din Maramureș și județele învecinate, pentru a prezenta oferta…

Achiziții militare majore, de peste 4,2 miliarde de euro, pregătite pentru Armata Română

Achiziții militare majore, de peste 4,2 miliarde de euro, pregătite pentru Armata Română

MApN a solicitat Parlamentului aprobarea pentru achiziţionarea mai multor echipamente militare pentru Forţele Aeriene şi cele Terestre, notează News.ro. Birourile reunite permanente ale Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului…

Tot mai mulți clujeni lasă orașul și se mută la țară. Șeful județului: „Este o normalitate"

Tot mai mulți clujeni lasă orașul și se mută la țară. Șeful județului: „Este o normalitate”

În cadrul Comisiei Tehnice de Amenajare a Teritoriului și de Urbanism (C.T.A.T.U) a județului sunt tot mai multe proiecte ce vizează construirea de cartiere, mini-cartiere sau locuințe individuale…

Mesut Ozil, fostul jucător de la Real Madrid și Arsenal, se retrage din fotbal

Mesut Ozil, fostul jucător de la Real Madrid și Arsenal, se retrage din fotbal

Retragere importantă în fotbal: fostul jucător de la Real Madrid și Arsenal – Mesut Ozil – a anunțat printr-o scrisoare publicată online că renunță la fotbal. Campion mondial cu Germania, Ozil spune că decizia sa a fost grăbită și de unele…

Adunarea Generală a Federaţiei Române de Fotbal va avea loc la data de 26 aprilie

Adunarea Generală a Federaţiei Române de Fotbal va avea loc la data de 26 aprilie

Comitetul Executiv al Federaţiei Române de Fotbal a stabilit în şedinţa sa de miercuri organizarea Adunării Generale Ordinare pentru data de 26 aprilie, informează site-ul oficial al FRF."În urma şedinţei Comitetului Executiv al FRF…


USR's Drula, European Commissioner Ferreira discuss absorption of European funds

Publicat:
USR's Drula, European Commissioner Ferreira discuss absorption of European funds

National leader of the (USR) says that that he met on Wednesday visiting European Commissioner for Cohesion and to discuss Romania's absorption of European funds.

"I explained to the commissioner that the weakening of state institutions, the lack of transparency and the capture of institutions by the PSD [] and PNL [] political cronies is a threat both to Romania's European path and to the correct spending of European money. European funds are extremely important to the development of Romania,…

