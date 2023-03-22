USR's Drula, European Commissioner Ferreira discuss absorption of European funds

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula on Friday said, in Bistrita, that the party he leads submitted a request to Parliament to remove the entire management of the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF) over the withdrawal of the operating authorization of the Euroins company."It is…

- The president of Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula, on Monday called as "inflationary" the policies of the current government, claiming that the gov't likes the price rises because they raise the revenues to the budget.In his opinion, the leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Liberal…

- The chairman of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, and the General Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, announced that they will continue the collaboration of the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest (CGMB) and that they will do everything "in their power" so that the city "does not…

- The government agenda right now is made by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR); it is not made by the prime minister, as it is the result of a negotiation, and all adjustments will be discussed inside the ruling…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Wednesday incoming ambassador of Turkey in Bucharest Ozgur Kivanc Altan, who presented his letter of credence, hailing the joint decision for setting up a Romania-Turkey High-Level Strategic Co-operation Council, a new co-operation organisation…

- The acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, received, on Wednesday, the new ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, Jose Antonio Hernandez Perez-Solorzano, on the occasion of which she emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as an indispensable tool for the development of bilateral…

- This year the absorption rate of European funds exceeded 70 pct, and Romania avoided decommitting 3 billion euros from the 2014-2020 financial framework, premier Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, at the beginning of the gov't sitting, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The coordinator of the Public Policy Department of Save Romania Union (USR, opposition), Cristian Ghinea, reproaches the minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos of intending to promote in the government meeting on Wednesday an emergency ordinance that was not subject to public debate and that "will…