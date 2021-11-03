USR's Ciolos: No need for another governing programme, but application calendar, to reduce tension risk

Stiri Recomandate

Lista liderilor anchetați pentru proasta gestionare a crizei Covid

Mai mulți lideri sunt acuzați, la nivel mondial, pentru proasta gestionare a crizei de sănătate în cazul Covid-19. Deciziile lor sunt puse la îndoială, contextul în care ar fi trebuit să fie exemplari fiind unul grav: o pandemie generală, un virus nemaiîntâlnit până… [citeste mai departe]

Transalpina va rămâne deschisă la iarnă pe sectorul de drum care duce către Alba. Este prima dată când se permite circulația în această perioadă

Transalpina, cea mai înaltă şosea din România, va rămâne deschisă şi la iarnă pe tronsonul… [citeste mai departe]

S-a stins medicul Nicolae Florin Olteanu

„Salvatorul a mii de vieti. A plecat. O sa vada muntii de sus. Muntii pe care i-a iubit asa de mult! Si pe noi, copiii lui, pe care o sa ne iubeasca din cer. Drum lin, Tata! Te vom iubi mereu! Doctor Nicolae Florin Olteanu 6.03.1954-2.11.2021”, a anunțat fiica acestuia, pe pagina de Facebook. Florin Olteanu a fost răpus… [citeste mai departe]

Eric Adams, fost ofiţer de poliţie şi sindicalist antirasist, noul primar al New-York-ului

Eric Adams, un afro-american, fost ofiţer de poliţie şi sindicalist antirasist, a fost ales primar al New York-ului, au informat marţi seară canalele americane de televiziune CBS şi NBC, pe baza rezultatelor preliminare,… [citeste mai departe]

EDITORIALUL DE MIERCURI – Ioan VIȘTEA – Binefacere

Hoţul se furişă pe fereastra întredeschisă a băii, se prelinse ca o apă întunecată, murdară pe pervazul şi peretele interior Post-ul EDITORIALUL DE MIERCURI – Ioan VIȘTEA – Binefacere apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Sală de sport în zona lacului Ghioroc

„Am o veste bună, unul din proiectele noastre depuse pentru finanțare la Compania Națională de Investiții a fost aprobat și deja am făcut și predarea terenului către CNI” - a anunţat, zilele trecute Corneliu Popi-Morodan, primarul comunei Ghioroc. [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de ceață și de vânt puternic în 14 județe din România

Meteorologii au instituit cod galben de ceață și de vânt puternic în 14 județe din România. Avertizarea este valabilă miercuri dimineața. Potrivit meterologilor, până la ora 8.30 este în vigoare o... [citeste mai departe]

Ciuca bătăii în praful și pulberea politicii românești

Războiul politic româno-român a continuat. Fără președintele Iohannis, plecat la Glasgow, la Summitul liderilor mondiali privind schimbările climatice. Marți seara, BEx al PNL a decis că soluția la criza politică este ca guvernul Ciucă să-și depună mandatul. Totodată s-a decis să… [citeste mai departe]

Se mai mărită Andreea Marin? Ce spune vedeta!

Se mai mărită Andreea Marin? Ce spune vedeta! Andreea Marin și Adrian Brîncoveanu formează, de mai bine de 4 ani, unul dintre cele mai frumoase și mai discrete cupluri din showbiz. Toată lumea se întreabă încotro se îndreaptă relația lor. Mai exact, dacă se vor căsători. Deși are deja 3 căsnicii încheiate,… [citeste mai departe]

Caravana Dâmbovița Curată

Tone întregi de gunoaie prin pădurile din județ, ape pe care plutesc mii de pet-uri, străzi unde este imposibil să nu găsești ceva aruncat pe jos, șanțuri care se înfundă din cauza unor oameni care cred că județul nostru este coșul lor de gunoi. Acest lucru trebuie să se schimbe!Au […] Articolul Caravana Dâmbovița Curată a apărut prima dată pe… [citeste mai departe]


USR's Ciolos: No need for another governing programme, but application calendar, to reduce tension risk

USR's Ciolos: No need for another governing programme, but application calendar, to reduce tension risk

The chairman of the (USR), , stated on Tuesday, at private broadcaster B1TV, that if the coalition is restored a new governing programme is not necessary, but there is need for an application calendar for measures provided.

"There is no need, from our point of view, for another governing programme, but there is need for a little more precision in regards to the application of the governing programme. And that's because we have a governing programme. In the ten months of governing very few things were put into practice and when we proposed the elimination…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


