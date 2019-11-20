USR's Barna: On short term, until local elections,the merger of USR with PLUS is unlikely

USR's Barna: On short term, until local elections,the merger of USR with PLUS is unlikelyPublicat:
Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna has stated on Wednesday that, on short term, the party's merger with the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) is unlikely, the goal being to strengthen the USR PLUS Alliance in view of the local elections. "On Friday, we will have a meeting of the Joint Bureaus in which we will set out the next steps to continue the alliance and the most useful perspectives, because the stake is represented by these elections, whose result matters very much," Barna stated, when asked at a news conference about the stage of the discussion regarding a merger…
