USR's Barna: On short term, until local elections,the merger of USR with PLUS is unlikely

Cofondatorul Extinction Rebellion, acuzat de minimizarea Holocaustului, după ce a afirmat că exterminarea evreilor a fost doar un alt rahat în istoria umanității

Cofondatorul Extinction Rebellion (XR), Roger Hallam, a afirmat miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Noul Testament va fi distribuit militarilor romani din strainatate in peste 1400 de exemplare

Patriarhia Romana va distribui 1410 de exemplare din Noul Testament cu Psalmi militarilor romani aflati in misiune in afara granitelor tarii: Afganistan, Polonia, Mali etc, informeaza basilica.ro. Distribuirea se va… [citeste mai departe]

MAIs Dajbog: Companies using substances for deratization will be verified after Timisoara case

The trade companies which own or sell chemical substances and products used for deratization services will be verified following the tragedy which occurred in Timisoara, Interior Ministry (MAI) Spokesperson Monica… [citeste mai departe]

Șoseaua ocolitoare de la Zlatna a intrat în reparații. Autoritățile vor să scoată din oraș traficul greu spre Munții Apuseni

Primăria din Zlatna a început miercuri lucrările de reparații la șoseua ocolitoare a orașului. Primarul Silviu Ponoran spune că anul acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Bogdan Aurescu s-a întâlnit cu secretarul de stat al SUA, Mike Pompeo

Ministrul afacerilor externe Bogdan Aurescu a avut, miercuri, o întrevedere cu secretarul de stat american, Michael R. Pompeo, în marja reuniunii miniştrilor de externe NATO de la Bruxelles, aceasta fiind prima întrevedere între cei doi şefi… [citeste mai departe]

Raluca Turcan: Omul să aibă garanţia că nu se culcă sănătos şi se trezeşte, ferească Dumnezeu, mort

Cazul Timişoara naşte monştri în gândirea politică. "Pentru tragedia de la Timişoara trebuie să existe o răspundere directă a tuturor factorilor implicaţi. Adică nu se poate ca în materie… [citeste mai departe]

ForMin Aurescu, SecState Pompeo discuss forward Black Sea NATO presence

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels of NATO chief diplomats. The two senior officials reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting and highlighted the… [citeste mai departe]

S-a adoptat legea care prelungeşte finanţarea Guvernului până la 20 decembrie

Camera Reprezentanţilor adoptă o lege care prelungeşte finanţarea Guvernului până la 20 decembrie şi evită un "shutdown" începând de joiCamera Reprezentanţilor a adoptat o lege care prelungeşte finanţarea Guvernului federal până la 20 decembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Dosarul furturilor de curent: contoare ridicate din casele a 5 polițiști și ale unor celebri oameni de afaceri

Ancheta despre furturile de curent făcute printr-o metodă nouă și comodă (un dispozitiv acționat cu telecomanda) se anunță a fi de durată, măcar prin prisma faptului că trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO I Bătrân cu arsuri provocate de explozia unei butelii, transportat cu elicopterul la București

Un bătrân în vârstă de 82 de ani a fost, marți, victima unei explozii provocate de butelia de aragaz din gospodăria sa din Zărnești. Aflat în stare gravă, el a fost transportat cu o ambulanță la… [citeste mai departe]


USR's Barna: On short term, until local elections,the merger of USR with PLUS is unlikely

Publicat:
Chairman of the (USR) has stated on Wednesday that, on short term, the party's merger with the Liberty, Unity, (PLUS) is unlikely, the goal being to strengthen the USR PLUS Alliance in view of the local elections. ", we will have a meeting of the in which we will set out the next steps to continue the alliance and the most useful perspectives, because the stake is represented by these elections, whose result matters very much," Barna stated, when asked at a news conference about the stage of the discussion regarding a merger

Dan Barna: This is a vote for the future, I am very optimistic about the result

11:06, 10.11.2019 - USR leader Dan Barna, the candidate of the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance in the presidential elections, stated he voted for a change and that he is very optimistic about the result.  "I have voted today for a change, for a Romania that will start changing…

#2019PresidentialElection/ Barna: If there are no early elections, PSD will again catch wind in sails

15:07, 31.10.2019 - The candidate of the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance to the Presidency of Romania, Dan Barna, said on Thursday, in central-western Alba Iulia, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "will again catch wind in its sails" if there are no early elections, and…

#PresidentialElection/Tomac: USR-PLUS should support Paleologu in presidential elections; then Dancila won't reach second round

15:24, 19.10.2019 - PMP (People Movement's Party) leader Eugen Tomac made an appeal to the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leaders to support Theodor Paleologu in the presidential elections, saying that, if Dan Barna, the USR candidate, "accepts to join Paleologu," Viorica Dancila will…

President Iohannis: I was a type of atomic fireman who prevented Romania from collapsing

14:02, 20.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated, in reply to the statements made by the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance's candidate for the presidential elections, Dan Barna, that he was a type of "atomic fireman," who prevented Romania from collapsing.  "A…

USR's Barna: President Iohannis was a fireman coming to rescue a house already on fire

13:08, 20.09.2019 - The USR PLUS Alliance's (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) candidate for the presidential elections, Dan Barna, on Friday stated that President Klaus Iohannis was "a fireman who came to rescue every time that the house was already on fire and collapsing" while "Romania needs…

PLUS head Ciolos: We are ready to rule and govern Romania with honest people

11:52, 20.09.2019 - The USR-PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) is ready to rule and govern Romania with honest people, MEP Dacian Ciolos stated on Friday at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), where the USR leader, Dan Barna, submitted his candidacy for presidency.  "We have here the…

USR PLUS Alliance gathers over 200,000 signatures for Dan Barna's candidacy at presidential elections

13:15, 10.09.2019 - The USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance has collected over 200,000 signatures for the registration of Dan Barna's candidacy in the electoral race for the Romanian presidency.  "I thanks to all those who signed. As you know, we collect the signatures for real,…

USR PLUS's Barna: I want to be an active president, not just in crisis situations

22:36, 27.08.2019 - The presidential candidate of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance, Dan Barna, on Tuesday stated in Constanta, on the occasion of the meeting for collecting signatures organised there, that the country is currently running "in a degraded mode" and that there is…


