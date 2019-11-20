USR's Barna: On short term, until local elections,the merger of USR with PLUS is unlikely

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- USR leader Dan Barna, the candidate of the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance in the presidential elections, stated he voted for a change and that he is very optimistic about the result. "I have voted today for a change, for a Romania that will start changing…

- The candidate of the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance to the Presidency of Romania, Dan Barna, said on Thursday, in central-western Alba Iulia, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "will again catch wind in its sails" if there are no early elections, and…

- PMP (People Movement's Party) leader Eugen Tomac made an appeal to the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leaders to support Theodor Paleologu in the presidential elections, saying that, if Dan Barna, the USR candidate, "accepts to join Paleologu," Viorica Dancila will…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated, in reply to the statements made by the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance's candidate for the presidential elections, Dan Barna, that he was a type of "atomic fireman," who prevented Romania from collapsing. "A…

- The USR PLUS Alliance's (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) candidate for the presidential elections, Dan Barna, on Friday stated that President Klaus Iohannis was "a fireman who came to rescue every time that the house was already on fire and collapsing" while "Romania needs…

- The USR-PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) is ready to rule and govern Romania with honest people, MEP Dacian Ciolos stated on Friday at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), where the USR leader, Dan Barna, submitted his candidacy for presidency. "We have here the…

- The USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance has collected over 200,000 signatures for the registration of Dan Barna's candidacy in the electoral race for the Romanian presidency. "I thanks to all those who signed. As you know, we collect the signatures for real,…

- The presidential candidate of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance, Dan Barna, on Tuesday stated in Constanta, on the occasion of the meeting for collecting signatures organised there, that the country is currently running "in a degraded mode" and that there is…