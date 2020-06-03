USR's Barna calls on PSD, PNL deputies not to block sexual education teaching in schools

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday the simple motion against Education Minister Monica Anisie by a vote of 172 to 90 and 47 abstentions.The motion titled "Step by step we have reached an educational collapse - PNL has created UnEducated Romania" signed by 93 Pro Romania and Social…

- A number of 347 Romanian citizens who were temporarily in Spain returned to the country on Friday, helped by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and Ministry of Interior, informed the MAE. "In continuing efforts to facilitate the return…

- The Chamber of Deputies will vote on Wednesday the simple motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Finance Minister Florin Citu. The simple motion, called "The Citu virus has infected the national economy," was debated on Monday in the plenary session of the Chamber.Mortgaging…

- We borrow in order to pay the bills and expenses made by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and had the PSD been a responsible party, it wouldn't have passed laws in Parliament without the necessary funding source, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary."I…

- The draft law initiated by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), which passed the Senate by tacit approval, will be rejected by the Deputies' Chamber, Senate Vice-President and Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Robert Cazanciuc said on Monday, after the meeting of the Standing Bureau.…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis must come to Parliament to prove the "grave accusation" that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) had "a hidden deal" with a foreign power to cede part of the national territory.…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that schools will no longer open in this school year. "It has been decided today that for most students, in this school year, kindergartens, schools and universities will not reopen. The pupil, the student will not physically return to classes," the head…

- Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna conveyed to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations the suggestion that stores be exclusively opened, during the first hour or the first hours of the day, to people aged over 65. "It's essential to…