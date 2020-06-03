USR's Barna calls on PSD, PNL deputies not to block sexual education teaching in schools

Stiri Recomandate

Diana, fiica lui Adrian Enache, se teme pentru viața ei. Bărbatul care a agresat-o a fost eliberat

Diana Enache, fiica lui Adrian Enache, a trecut prin momente cumplite în urmă cu 6 ani, când un bărbat a agresat-o în propria locuință. Diana Enache se întorcea de la o petrecere în anul 2014 și ajunsă… [citeste mai departe]

Gura păcătosului: Guvernul vrea distanțare socială, nu fizică…

Încep prin a spune că lui Ludovic Orban și găștii lui guvernamentale i se cam fâlfâie de popor, de criză, de covid, iar pandemia a venit mănușă pentru planul de a pune stăpânire pe România. Nu că pesediștii s-ar fi zdrobit de dragul românilor…. Înainte de explozia… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus în R. Moldova: 125 de persoane tratate și 2 decese noi

Pînă la ora actuală, în Republica Moldova au fost confirmate 8548 cazuri de infecție cu noul Coronavirus, dintre care 1008 în Transnistria. În ultimele 24 de ore, în cadrul Centrului COVID-19 Chișinău, au fost internate 58 persoane cu suspecție la COVID-19. Starea… [citeste mai departe]

„Citeşte româneşte”, campanie a Ministerului Culturii în perteneriat cu mediul privat

Ministerul Culturii a lansat miercuri campania „Citeşte româneşte”, cu scopul de a promova cărţile autorilor autohtoni şi de a realiza o comunicare mai bună între aceştia şi cititorii lor. Prin acest proiect se doreşte… [citeste mai departe]

Moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Muncii, depusă de PSD în Senat. Se va dezbate pe 9 iunie

Liderul grupului PSD, Radu Preda, a depus, miercuri, în plenul Senatului, moţiunea simplă "Opriţi-o pe doamna în negru de la Ministerul Şomajului şi Prăbuşirii Sociale".Radu Preda a menţionat că moţiunea… [citeste mai departe]

(Publicitate) Criza COVID a scos la iveală cele mai grave probleme legate de educația copiilor

Teme făcute pe telefonul mamei, încărcat la bateria mașinii. Ioana (9 ani) și fratele ei, Mihai (12 ani) locuiesc într-o baracă, la 1.5 km de satul Clinceni. Trăiesc sub același acoperiș împreună cu cei doi părinți… [citeste mai departe]

PSD MPs will reject emergency ordinance postponing doubling of chilldrens allowances to August 1

The MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will reject, on Wednesday, in the Chamber of Deputies, the emergency ordinance by which the Orban Government has postponed until August 1 the doubling of allowances,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este Antifa, mișcarea stângii radicale pe care Trump vrea să o declare ”organizație teroristă” după protestele din ultimele zile

Donald Trump a anunțat că mișcarea Antifa, pe care o consideră responsabilă pentru protestele din ultimele zile, va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Galaţi: Accident rutier cu opt răniţi la Hanu Conachi

Un accident rutier soldat cu opt răniţi, în care a fost implicat un microbuz de transport persoane, a avut loc, miercuri, în localitatea Hanu Conachi, comuna Fundeni, a anunţat Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Galaţi. Potrivit sursei citate, la faţa locului acţionează o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

NEBUNIA generată de restricțiile impuse de Guvern: numărul românilor care își caută loc de muncă S-A DUBLAT

Luna mai a adus o creștere a numărului de aplicări la job-uri cu peste 50% față de luna aprilie și cu mai bine de 45%, comparativ cu aceeași perioadă a anului trecut. Cei… [citeste mai departe]


USR's Barna calls on PSD, PNL deputies not to block sexual education teaching in schools

Publicat:
Chairman of the (USR) calls on the social-democrat and liberal deputies "not to block" teaching of sexual education in schools, given that Romania is the country with the highest number of underage mothers in Europe.

"In the country with the largest number of underage mothers in Europe, the (PSD) believes it can protect children by depriving them of sexual education. In the country with the largest number of abortions in Europe, there are parliamentarians who believe that if you don't talk about a subject, the subject doesn't exist.…

