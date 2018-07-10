USR, PMP leaders appeal to PNL to sign notification to Constitutional Court on Administrative Code

Stiri Recomandate

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 2.9 pe scara Richter, în Vrancea

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 2.9 pe scara Richter, în Vrancea

Un cutremul cu magnitudinea 2.9 pe scara Richter a avut loc, marți, în județul Buzău, zona seismică Vrancea.Seismul a fost înregistrat la ora 15.35. [citeste mai departe]

Trei utilaje noi pentru drumarii gorjeni

Trei utilaje noi pentru drumarii gorjeni

Secţia de Drumuri Naţionale Târgu Jiu va primi trei utilaje noi. Este vorba de două autobasculante şi o autofreză. Primul utilaj a intrat deja în dotarea Secţiei de Drumui Naţionale Târgu Jiu. Ion Tudor, şeful Secţiei Târgu Jiu a Drumurilor ... [citeste mai departe]

Enrique Iglesias a postat un clipuleț cu copiii lui pe Instagram și internetul a luat-o razna

Enrique Iglesias a postat un clipuleț cu copiii lui pe Instagram și internetul a luat-o razna

Enrique Iglesias și Anna Kournikova sunt de câteva zile în vacanță și cântărețul nu a ratat ocazia să le arate fanilor săi de pe Instagram cum se distrează alături de gemenii săi, Nicholas și Lucy, scrie publicația… [citeste mai departe]

5,3 milioane de oameni au murit anul trecut în UE. În România, populaţia a scăzut cu 6,2%

5,3 milioane de oameni au murit anul trecut în UE. În România, populaţia a scăzut cu 6,2%

În cursul anului 2017, în Uniunea Europeană au fost înregistrate mai multe decese decât naşterile (5,3 milioane de decese şi 5,1 milioane de naşteri), ceea ce înseamnă că schimbarea naturală a populaţiei UE a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Enrique Iglesias și Anna Kournikova, alături de bebelușii lor, pe mare

Enrique Iglesias și Anna Kournikova, alături de bebelușii lor, pe mare

Celebrul cuplu a avut mereu grijă de viaţa lor privată, însă nu ezită să posteze pe conturile lor de Instagram poze în care sunt văzuţi împărtăşind momente de bucurie alături de cei doi bebeluşi ai lor. Astfel Enrique a postat pe contul său o înregistrare… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările de construire a sistemului de apeduct din Hâncești va continua

Lucrările de construire a sistemului de apeduct din Hâncești va continua

Circa 26 de milioane de lei din Fondul Ecologic Național vor fi alocați pentru continuarea construcției sistemului de apeduct în 11 localități ale raionului Hâncești. Decizia de a aloca banii a fost luată luni, 9 iulie, în cadrul ședinței… [citeste mai departe]

Dublă tornadă într-o comună din Tulcea! Un sătean a surprins fenomenul

Dublă tornadă într-o comună din Tulcea! Un sătean a surprins fenomenul

O dublă tornadă s-a format marți, după amiază, în comuna Topolog, din județul Tulcea. Fenomenul rar întâlnit în România, mai cu seamă una dublă, a fost surprins de un sătean, care a făcut imediat o fotografie. Din fericire, fenomenul foarte rar întâlnit… [citeste mai departe]

Pippidi: Va înceta oare politizarea anticorupției?

Pippidi: Va înceta oare politizarea anticorupției?

Revocarea Laurei Codruţa Kovesi va fi urmată de o mare bătălie politică pentru controlul Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, este de părere preşedinta Societăţii Academice Române, Alina Mungiu-Pippidi, într-un interviu acordat RFI. Pippidi consideră că preşedintele Klaus Iohannis nu era în pericol… [citeste mai departe]

Parcul dintr-o comună timișeană va fi reabilitat și modernizat. Vor fi montate și aparate pentru fitness în aer liber

Parcul dintr-o comună timișeană va fi reabilitat și modernizat. Vor fi montate și aparate pentru fitness în aer liber

Printre obiectivele finanțate în acest an din bugetul local al comunei... The post Parcul dintr-o comună timișeană va fi reabilitat și modernizat. Vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul lui Cioloș lansează un site de știri pentru a combaterea fake news

Partidul lui Cioloș lansează un site de știri pentru a combaterea fake news

Partidul lui Dacian Cioloș, Mișcarea România Împreună, și-a lansat propriul site de știri. Măsura a fost necesară, spun cei din Mișcarea România Împreună, pentru a combate știrile false și zvonurile care apar în presa controlată de cei aflați la… [citeste mai departe]


USR, PMP leaders appeal to PNL to sign notification to Constitutional Court on Administrative Code

Publicat:
USR, PMP leaders appeal to PNL to sign notification to Constitutional Court on Administrative Code

MPs of the (USR) and the People's (PMP) called on (PNL) colleagues on Tuesday to sign the notification to the (CCR) on the adopted by the Chamber of Deputies
The motion, also supported by the non-affiliated MPs, was announced on Monday evening in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies

USR said that, in its adopted form, the turns Romania into a feudal state. 

"We need 4 signatures at the moment and we call on PNL, as no PNL member has…

