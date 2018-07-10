USR, PMP leaders appeal to PNL to sign notification to Constitutional Court on Administrative Code

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chamber of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea said on Monday that he is not reserved in supporting a Parliament with 300 members, specifying that this is not a closed subject. "I am not reserved concerning the choice of 300 MPs, on the contrary (...) It is not a closed subject (...) The idea of…

- The plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber adopted on Wednesday the draft amending the Criminal Code. The bill gathered 167 votes "in favor," 97 "against" and 19 abstentions. The report was adopted on Tuesday afternoon by MPs of the special parliamentary committee on Justice laws,…

- Opposition senators from the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and People's Movement Party (PMP), temporarily left, on Tuesday, the Upper Chamber plenum, accusing the parliamentary majority of carrying out debates for Criminal Codes amendments without the meeting quorum. Moreover,…

- The simple motion called "Transport Ministry under the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] is the Against-highways Ministry," initiated by the Save Romania Union (USR) was rejected on Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies. There were 120 votes "in favour," 153 "against" and one abstention.…

- Save Romania Union (USR) tabled a simple motion on Transport in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies. "USR announces tabling a simple motion titled "Transport Ministry under PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] is the anti-motorway ministry", signed by USR, PMP [People's…

- The Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to refer to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a bill amending the Code of Criminal Procedure, which cleared the Chamber of Deputies on Monday. According to a press statement released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the court's judges filed a joint…

- The deputies rejected on Wednesday a simple motion on Healthcare called "PSDragnea (the Social Democratic Party) leads health to clinical death," filed by MPs of the National Liberal Party (PNL). A number of 164 deputies voted in favor of the rejection, while 86 against and three abstained.The…

- Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) on Thursday rejected the notification regarding the draft on the modification of the Referendum Law, CCR sources told AGERPRES. On April 4, USR (Save Romania Union) announced that, together with PNL (National Liberal Party) and PMP (People's Movement Party),…