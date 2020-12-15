USR PLUS: Games in Parliament, finalized at CCR - special pensions not to be taxed

USR PLUS: Games in Parliament, finalized at CCR - special pensions not to be taxedPublicat:
he Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance claims that the "games in Parliament" on the taxation of special pensions "were finalized by Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) by Tuesday's unconstitutionality decision, which makes these revenues not disappear, "at least still a while from now on". "Today's decision makes 'special' pensioners such as Valer Dorneanu, Mona Pivniceru and others like them still receive their special pensions hundreds of times higher than those of ordinary Romanians. We expect the motivation of Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR),…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
