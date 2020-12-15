USR PLUS: Games in Parliament, finalized at CCR - special pensions not to be taxed

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) deputies, Catalin Drula, is proposed and supported by USR PLUS (Party of Liberty, Union, Solidarity) Alliance for the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies, the alliance's co-chairman, Dan Barna, announced on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. "It is…

- Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, said that the alliance wants a trust-based agreement for a future governing coalition, but also that there must be a balance in terms of holding the position of prime minister and that…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.32 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 28.90 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.58 pct for the Senate and 25.19 pct for the Chamber of Deputies,…

- Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), mentions that, up to this time, the information on the formation of the new Government contains only speculations based on some rumors, most being "the result of backstage games in which various…

- Dacian Ciolos, co-chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, declared on Sunday evening that he would assume the position of prime minister, if President Klaus Iohannis entrusts him with this responsibility, but for the alliance it will be important…

- The nearly 200 members that form the reunited leaderships of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) have approved, on Saturday, October 17, the governing programme that the USR PLUS Alliance commits to put in practice after the parliamentary elections,…

- Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity), said on Wednesday at public broadcaster TVR 1, that, if things remain "in a controllable area", the parliamentary elections should be organized, but if the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus…

- The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance asks the President and the Government to intensify diplomatic demarches necessary to ensure polling stations abroad for the parliamentary elections."The USR PLUS Alliance requests President Klaus Iohannis and…