USR PLUS: Games in Parliament, finalized at CCR - special pensions not to be taxed

Mesajul unui medic român care s-a vaccinat anti-COVID-19

Mesajul unui medic român care s-a vaccinat anti-COVID-19

Un medic român din Marea Britanie s-a numărat printre primele persoane din lume cărora li s-a administrat vaccinul anti-COVID-19 cu serul produs de alianța Pfizer-BioNTech. Corina Ichim este medic chirurg în sistemul sanitar britanic și a povestit pe rețelele de socializare că a primit…

Maramureş: Ce s-a întâmplat câtorva şoferi prinşi cu alcolemie?

Maramureş: Ce s-a întâmplat câtorva şoferi prinşi cu alcolemie?

În week-end, polițiștii care au acționat pe drumurile publice de pe raza județului Maramureş au depistat mai multe persoane care au comis infracțiuni la regimul circulației pe drumurile publice. Un bărbat de 44 de ani a fost oprit pentru verificări în localitatea…

Bilanţ coronavirus, marţi: 204 decese, 1.255 de persoane internate la ATI

Bilanţ coronavirus, marţi: 204 decese, 1.255 de persoane internate la ATI

Până astăzi, 15 decembrie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 565.758 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 465.050 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, față de ultima…

CSM, decizie importantă împotriva abuzurilor DNA. Judecătoarea Simona Marcu: În loc să ia măsuri, DNA îşi apără practicile greşite/ VIDEO

CSM, decizie importantă împotriva abuzurilor DNA. Judecătoarea Simona Marcu: În loc să ia măsuri, DNA îşi apără practicile greşite/ VIDEO

Plenul Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii a respins marţi, 15 decembrie, plângerea prealabilă formulată…

UE anunță VERIFICĂRI LA SÂNGE în cazul țărilor care implementează proiecte cu bani europeni: CORUPȚIA statelor membreUE

UE anunță VERIFICĂRI LA SÂNGE în cazul țărilor care implementează proiecte cu bani europeni: CORUPȚIA statelor membreUE

Uniunea Europeană va monitoriza atent, prin noul mecanism privind statul de drept, modul în care statele membre vor utiliza fondurile comunitare,…

OMS: Cei care fac vaccinul anti-COVID-19 trebuie să continue să poarte mască de protecție

OMS: Cei care fac vaccinul anti-COVID-19 trebuie să continue să poarte mască de protecție

Reprezentanții Organizației Mondiale a Sănătății (OMS) trag un semnal de alarmă cu privire la păstrarea măsurilor de protecție împotriva noului coronavirs chiar și după vaccinarea anti- COVID-19. Astfel, OMS recomandă…

Ce a făcut Ramona Olaru într-un mall din București. Asistenta de la Antena 1 a avut o experiență neplăcută

Ce a făcut Ramona Olaru într-un mall din București. Asistenta de la Antena 1 a avut o experiență neplăcută

Asistenta matinalilor de la Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani a avut parte de o experiență neplăcută într-un centru comercial din Capitală. Ce i s-a întâmplat Ramonei Olaru la un mall…

O nouă oroare revendicată de Boko Haram: peste 330 de eleve de liceu au fost răpite în toiul nopţii în Nigeria

O nouă oroare revendicată de Boko Haram: peste 330 de eleve de liceu au fost răpite în toiul nopţii în Nigeria

Liderul Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, revendică răpirea câtorva sute de liceene în nord-vestul Nigeriei, într-o zonă situată departe de bastionul jihadiştilor, marcând o…

Astăzi, 15 decembrie 2020, s-a deschis patinoarul amplasat în șanțurile cetății, din Alba Iulia

Astăzi, 15 decembrie 2020, s-a deschis patinoarul amplasat în șanțurile cetății, din Alba Iulia

Veste bună pentru localnici și iubitorii sporturilor de iarnă! Patinoarul din municipiul Alba Iulia a fost deschis oficial marți 15 decembrie 2020, odată cu ridicarea măsurii de carantinare a orașului.…

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă are cuvinte de laudă despre americani, după ce a fost decorat: Le sunt recunoscător

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă are cuvinte de laudă despre americani, după ce a fost decorat: Le sunt recunoscător

Premierul interimar Nicolae Ciucă a fost decorat marți, la Ambasada Statelor Unite ale Americii din București, cu Legiunea de Merit (în grad de ofițer) pentru recunoașterea meritelor…


USR PLUS: Games in Parliament, finalized at CCR - special pensions not to be taxed

Publicat:
USR PLUS: Games in Parliament, finalized at CCR - special pensions not to be taxed

he - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance claims that the "games in Parliament" on the taxation of special pensions "were finalized by Romania's (CCR) by Tuesday's unconstitutionality decision, which makes these revenues not disappear, "at least still a while from now on". "Today's decision makes 'special' pensioners such as , and others like them still receive their special pensions hundreds of times higher than those of ordinary Romanians. We expect the motivation of Romania's (CCR),…

USR proposes Catalin Drula for leadership of the Chamber of Deputies

12:50, 15.12.2020 - The leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) deputies, Catalin Drula, is proposed and supported by USR PLUS (Party of Liberty, Union, Solidarity) Alliance for the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies, the alliance's co-chairman, Dan Barna, announced on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. "It is…

Consultations at Cotroceni/Ciolos: There must be balance between PM, Chamber Speaker

16:56, 14.12.2020 - Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, said that the alliance wants a trust-based agreement for a future governing coalition, but also that there must be a balance in terms of holding the position of prime minister and that…

BEC-final results:Senate: PSD 29.32%, PNL 25.58%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD 28.90%, PNL 25.19%

19:50, 09.12.2020 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.32 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 28.90 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.58 pct for the Senate and 25.19 pct for the Chamber of Deputies,…

USR PLUS' Ciolos: Information about gov't formation - speculation based on rumors

15:55, 09.12.2020 - Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), mentions that, up to this time, the information on the formation of the new Government contains only speculations based on some rumors, most being "the result of backstage games in which various…

ParliamentaryElections2020/Ciolos: I assume position of prime minister if President entrusts me with this responsibility

09:05, 07.12.2020 - Dacian Ciolos, co-chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, declared on Sunday evening that he would assume the position of prime minister, if President Klaus Iohannis entrusts him with this responsibility, but for the alliance it will be important…

USR and PLUS approve Alliance's governing programme

14:50, 18.10.2020 - The nearly 200 members that form the reunited leaderships of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) have approved, on Saturday, October 17, the governing programme that the USR PLUS Alliance commits to put in practice after the parliamentary elections,…

USR's Barna: If things remain in controllable area, parliamentary elections should be organized

09:15, 08.10.2020 - Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity), said on Wednesday at public broadcaster TVR 1, that, if things remain "in a controllable area", the parliamentary elections should be organized, but if the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus…

USR PLUS Alliance requests President, Gov't to intensify diplomatic demarches to ensure polling stations abroad

17:26, 17.09.2020 - The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance asks the President and the Government to intensify diplomatic demarches necessary to ensure polling stations abroad for the parliamentary elections."The USR PLUS Alliance requests President Klaus Iohannis and…


