USR demands that Gov't not amend Tax Code 'overnight' for new taxes in 2022

(doc) Chișinău, sub cod galben de alertă epidemiologică: Sărbătorile de iarnă, în stare de urgență în sănătate publică

Starea de urgență în sănătate publică în capitală a fost prelungită până pe 5 ianuarie, potrivit hotărârii Comisiei locale de Sănătate,… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție la etichetele cozonacilor din comerț! Lista E-urilor de care trebuie să te ferești

„În preajma sărbătorilor, unele dintre preparatele considerate nelipsite de pe mesele românilor de pretutindeni sunt cozonacii. Dacă în trecut se punea un accent deosebit pe prepararea cozonacului în mod individual,… [citeste mai departe]

S-au stabilit grupele Ligii Națiunilor. Cu cine va juca România

Astăzi a avut loc tragerea la sorți a Ligii Națiunilor. România a fost repartizată în Grupa 3 a Diviziei B a Ligii Naţiunilor, alături de Bosnia, Finlanda şi Muntenegru. Extragerea a avut loc joi, la Nyon. Tragerea la sorţi a fost efectuată de Robert Pires şi Gaizka Mendieta.… [citeste mai departe]

În Piața Primăriei Pitești sunt așteptați primii colindători

Vineri, 17 decembrie 2021, 82 de copii vor aduce bucurie celor adunați în Piața Primăriei. Grupurile de colindători de la unitățile de învățământ piteștene sunt așteptate după următorul program: – 15:00-16:00, Școala Gimnazială ,,Marin Preda”; – 16:00-17:00, G.P.P.… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureștenii și nu numai își fac selfie cu ea: Gaia, celebra lucrare a artistului britanic Luke Jerram, e în Parcul Ioanid (VIDEO)

În premieră zilele acestea la București se desfășoară Festivalul Lights On. Mai multe instalații de lumini au fost montate în oraș,… [citeste mai departe]

Investiție de peste 4 milioane euro într-un hotel destinat turismului de business în Sfântu Gheorghe

Pandemia a oferit românilor posibilitatea de a redescoperi destinațiile frumoase din țara noastră și, în ciuda perioadei descurajatoare pentru investiții, antreprenorii au continuat proiectele… [citeste mai departe]

Culisele Statului Paralel | Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a vorbit despre legea 127 dar și despre diferențele colosale dintre pensiile din România

‘’Ca să rezolvi cauza trebuie să știi de unde vine, care a fost efectul, cu presususul își dau foarte… [citeste mai departe]

Grupa de foc pentru vecinii maghiari în Liga Națiunilor: Ungaria va întâlni Italia, campioana europeană, Germania și Anglia, vicecampioana continentală

Italia, campioana europeană en titre, Germania şi Anglia, vicecampioana continentală,… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimii 12 membri ai unui grup de misionari nord-americani răpiţi de o bandă în Haiti au fost eliberaţi

Ultimii 12 membri ai unui grup de misionari nord-americani ţinuţi încă în captivitate de banda care i-a răpit la jumătatea lui octombrie în Haiti au fost eliberaţi, a declarat joi pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Majoritatea companiilor sunt prea încrezătoare în nivelul lor de maturitate a datelor, arată un studiu Mazars

93% dintre respondenți susțin că datele sunt prioritatea principală în dezvoltarea tehnologică a companiilor din care fac parte 82% dintre aceștia sunt de părere că dețin un… [citeste mai departe]


USR demands that Gov't not amend Tax Code 'overnight' for new taxes in 2022

Publicat:
(USR) urges ruling coalition parties not to change the "overnight" and to keep their promise of not introducing new taxes, but also the commitment assumed through the and (PNRR). "USR requests that the (PSD) - (PNL) - of Romania (UDMR) Government not to adopt the draft emergency ordinance by which it wants to amend the overnight, under the pretext of applying a reform agreed with the within PNRR, when the deadline set in the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


