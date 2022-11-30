US tries to break EU deadlock over Russian oil price cap U.S. officials have stepped in to try to persuade Poland and other EU countries to agree on a plan to hit Vladimir Putin‘s war fund by capping the price paid for Russian oil, according to Politico. As time runs out ahead of a Monday deadline for implementing the G7 price cap plan, Poland, Estonia and Lithuania have […] The post US tries to break EU deadlock over Russian oil price cap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

