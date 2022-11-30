US tries to break EU deadlock over Russian oil price cap

Stiri Recomandate

Bistrița-Năsăud: Bărbat cu arsuri pe 80% din corp, în urma unui incendiu

Un bărbat cu arsuri pe 80% din suprafața corpului a fost scos de pompieri dintr-o casă care a luat foc în localitatea Archiud, comuna Teaca, din județul Bistrița-Năsăud. Casa este în pericol de prăbușire. [citeste mai departe]

Prim-ministrul Ucrainei afirmă că sezonul de iarnă ”va fi foarte provocator”, dar anunţă că 70% din necesarul de energie a fost acoperit

Prim-ministrul ucrainean Denîs Şmîhal a declarat că al doilea sezon de iarnă din timpul războiului ”va fi foarte… [citeste mai departe]

„Nașul, în stil saudit”: Dezvăluiri din interiorul loviturii de stat care l-a adus pe Mohammed bin Salman la putere

Nu cu mult timp în urmă, fostul prinț moștenitor al Arabiei Saudite, Mohammed bin Nayef, era pregătit să preia controlul țării, dar ambițiosul său văr mai mic… [citeste mai departe]

De ce există la trecerile la nivel cu cale ferată Crucea Sfântului Andrei în formă de X

Cel mai important semn, prezent la toate trecerile la nivel cu calea ferată, este „Crucea Sfântului Andrei”. Aceasta ocupă un loc fruntaș în codurile rutiere europene. Numele său provine de la forma Crucii care a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima șansă pentru România. Aderarea la Schengen va fi stabilită în Consiliul JAI

Aderarea României la Spațiul Schengen va fi stabilită în Consiliul JAI din 8-9 decembrie. Uniunea Europeană a publicat programul oficial al reuniunii miniștrilor Justiției și Afacerilor Externe, iar aderarea României, Bulgariei… [citeste mai departe]

Când 27 se ceartă, „SUA este de vină”. Elitele europene dau vina pe America pentru eșecurile lor industriale și strategice

Profită SUA de criza energetică care afectează Europa sau chiar europenii sunt singurii vinovați pentru eșecurile lor industriale și strategice?… [citeste mai departe]

La Caransebeș, prețul gunoiului rămâne, deocamdată, neschimbat

CARANSEBEȘ – Fără primarul Felix Borcean la ședință, consilierii locali PSD și PRO România nu au reușit să treacă aprobarea majorării prețului gunoiului. O majorare consistentă, de la puțin peste 15 lei în prezent la aproape 26 de lei, cerută de noua conducere a operatorului… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Geoană despre răspunsul NATO și al României la faptul că ”Rusia alege civilii ca victime”: ”Răspundem cu voința proprie și un destin comun”

Libertatea și-a făcut o tradiție din a găzdui perspective diferite asupra evenimentelor… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Ceanu Mare: Sărbătorim împreună Ziua Națională a României

Mâine, 1 decembrie 2022, Primăria și Consiliul Local Ceanu Mare organizează o serie de manifestări menite să evidențieze importanța Zilei Naționale a României. De la ora la ora 10:00 la Monumentul Eroilor de la Boian, respectiv de la ora 12:00, la Monumentul… [citeste mai departe]

ANM anunță ninsori de 1 Decembrie. Prognoza meteo în Alba Iulia, de Ziua Națională

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie emis o prognoză specială pentru Alba Iulia, de Ziua Națională a României. Astfel, pe data de 1 Decembrie, specialiștii anunță ploi, lapoviță, dar și ninsori. Rafalele de vânt vor face ca… [citeste mai departe]


US tries to break EU deadlock over Russian oil price cap

Publicat:
U.S. officials have stepped in to try to persuade Poland and other EU countries to agree on a plan to hit ‘s war fund by capping the price paid for Russian oil, according to Politico. As time runs out ahead of a Monday deadline for implementing the G7 price cap plan, Poland, Estonia and Lithuania have […] The post US tries to break EU deadlock over Russian oil price cap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Commission plans EU business tax overhaul

11:26, 28.11.2022 - A planned reform of EU corporate taxation would substitute national business tax rules, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni announced on Monday, according to Politico. “The Business in Europe Framework for Income Taxation (BEFIT), would replace national corporate tax systems for the companies in…

SUA: Rușii au „actualizat” toxina Noviciok, pentru un eventual atac chimic in Ucraina

09:20, 26.11.2022 - Rusia ar putea recurge la utilizarea Noviciok, o toxina folosita inca din anii ’70 pengtru eliminarea celor indezirabili regimului Putin. Mai multe surse guvernamentale au declarat pentru Politico ca Rusia și-a  „actualizat” toxina Noviciok, pentru un eventual atac chimic in Ucraina. Politico citeaza…

China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine

13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…

NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia war tensions

13:40, 17.10.2022 - NATO on Monday began its long-planned annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use any means to defend Russian territory, according to AP News.  Fourteen of NATO’s 30 member countries were due to take part in…

Poland detects leak on key pipeline carrying Russian oil to Europe

11:35, 12.10.2022 - The Polish pipeline operator PERN detected a leak late on Tuesday in one Druzhba pipeline which carries oil from Russia to Europe, the company said in a press statement, according to Politico.  “At the moment, the causes of the incident are not known, the pumping in the damaged line was immediately…

Republic of Moldova summons Russian envoy after missiles violate its airspace

13:00, 10.10.2022 - Republic of Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on Monday and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations, according to Reuters.  “Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea…

Poland, Baltics impose entry bans on most Russians with EU visas

10:35, 19.09.2022 - Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were scheduled to begin enforcing a ban on access to their countries for most Russians with EU visas on Monday, moving all four beyond the curbs recently agreed by all 27 EU members, according to RFE/RL.  Russian citizens with a Schengen visa for tourism, business,…

EU to propose price cap on Russian gas, says von der Leyen

15:15, 07.09.2022 - The European Commission will propose a price cap on Russian gas, alongside measures including a mandatory EU cut in electricity use and a cap on the revenue of non-gas power generators, the bloc’s chief said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “We will propose a price cap on Russian gas… We must cut…


