US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine The US and Russia launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight, according to AP News. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei […] The post US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- France‘s foreign minister said on Friday that Russia was trying to bypass the European Union by holding talks directly with the United States over Ukraine, according to Reuters. Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats will begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long stand-off over Russian troop deployments…

- The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday in a show of support for Kyiv ahead of a week of intense diplomacy over a Russian military buildup near the former Soviet republic’s border, according to RFE/RL. “With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here…

- The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…

- U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

- Russia is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine even as it’s preparing for security talks with the U.S., keeping up the pressure with a deployment that could turn into a rapid invasion or a long-term threat, according to Bloomberg. Citing “further troop movements on the border,” German Foreign…

- US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN. According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called for official consultations on a new government for Monday, signaling a breakthrough in talks between the country’s two largest parties to form a majority coalition, according to Bloomberg. After two weeks of negotiations, the Social Democrats and the Liberals,…

- World leaders began arriving on Monday at a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, their challenge made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree on ambitious new commitments, according to Reuters. The COP26 conference in Glasgow…