US ready to lend Poland $4 billion for nuclear energy plan

Erou de meserie, erou si in timpul liber. Un paramedic constantean a facut diferenta dintre viata si moarte pentru victima unui accident rutier

Pe 16 aprilie, a avut loc un accident destul de puternic pe DN 22, la intersectia cu localitatea Sibioara, pe sensul… [citeste mai departe]

Pitești. Cazul polițiștilor acuzați că au sufocat un pensionar în Autogara Sud a ajuns în atenția Departamentului de Stat SUA

Cazul polițiștilor acuzaţi de moartea unui pensionar din Argeș a ajuns în atenția autorităților din Statele Unite. În Raportul Departamentului… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul interimar al Slovaciei a aprobat interzicerea importului de cereale şi a unor produse agricole din Ucraina

Guvernul interimar al Slovaciei a aprobat, în şedinţa sa de luni desfăşurată online, interzicerea, începând cu 19 aprilie, a importului de cereale şi a unor produse agricole… [citeste mai departe]

Suedia lansează cel mai mare exerciţiu militar din ultimii 25 de ani

Suedia a lansat luni cel mai mare exerciţiu militar din ultimii 25 de ani, cu participarea a până la 26.000 de soldaţi din 14 ţări, în timp ce ţara scandinavă se confruntă un impas în privinţa aderării la NATO, transmit France Presse şi DPA. [citeste mai departe]

Site-ul Ministerului Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei, atacat cibernetic

Ministerul Dezvoltării anunţă, luni, că site-ul propriu a fost ţinta unui atac cibernetic. ”Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei lucrează la soluţionarea problemelor tehnice apărute şi colaborează… [citeste mai departe]

Budăi, despre majorarea salariului minim: Discutăm cu partenerii sociali pentru o nouă creştere, fie la început de an, fie vedem când

Există un dialog permanent cu sindicatele şi patronatele privind creşterea salariului minim, de anul viitor, a spus luni ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Criza din Sudan. Trei angajați ONU au fost uciși / Bilanțul total al morților crește

Trei angajați ONU se află pe lista cu persoane decedate în timpul confruntărilor armate din Sudan. 97 de oameni au murit, potrivit statisticilor oficiale.Trei lucrători ai Programului Alimentar Mondial al ONU au fost uciși… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Dezvoltării, reacție după ce hackerii au spart site-ul instituției. Cât de afectate au fost datele românilor

"Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei lucrează la soluţionarea problemelor tehnice apărute şi colaborează cu autorităţile statului… [citeste mai departe]

Statele Unite, noua campioană mondială la hochei feminin

Selecţionata Statelor Unite a devenit campioană mondială la hochei pe gheaţă feminin după ce a învins în finală reprezentativa Canadei cu 6-3. Statele Unite, a căror ultimă victorie la un Campionat Mondial data din 2019, au marcat prin Hilary Knight, autoarea unei triple, Abbey Murphy,… [citeste mai departe]

Cazul polițiștilor din Argeș acuzați că au sufocat un pensionar a ajuns în atenția Departamentului de Stat SUA

Procurorii Parchetului Militar au analizat dosarul timp de un an și opt luni, însă ulterior, acesta a ajuns la Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Argeș. Cei doi poliţişti… [citeste mai departe]


US ready to lend Poland $4 billion for nuclear energy plan

Publicat:
US ready to lend Poland $4 billion for nuclear energy plan

A project to develop small nuclear power reactors in Poland is moving forward, with a cooperation agreement between the Polish energy giant ORLEN and two U.S. government financial institutions signed Monday, according to AP News. Poland is turning toward renewable and noncarbon energy, away from its past reliance on its own coal. Moscow’s invasion of […] The post US ready to lend Poland $4 billion for nuclear energy plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Belarus says it decided to host Russian nuclear weapons after NATO pressure

12:00, 28.03.2023 - Belarus said on Tuesday it had decided to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons after years of pressure from the United States and its allies aimed at changing its political and geopolitical direction, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would in future…

Nuclear row threatens EU deal on renewable energy goals

16:36, 27.03.2023 - European Union countries are split over whether to allow nuclear energy to contribute to meeting their renewable energy targets, a dispute threatening to delay one of the EU’s main climate policies, according to Reuters. Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament hold their final scheduled…

Biden meets eastern NATO allies after Putin’s nuclear warning

18:00, 22.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden met leaders of NATO‘s eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, which he called a “big mistake”, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit…

Biden, after trip to Ukraine, in Poland to meet NATO allies

10:20, 21.02.2023 - President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

Romania sees increase in foreign investments

11:05, 14.02.2023 - Foreign direct investments in Romania rose to E10.7 billion in 2022, from E8 billion in the previous year, central bank data showed Monday, Euractiv reports. The additional funds from foreign investors could not balance the payments and investment position, as Romania’s current account deficit ballooned…

EU opens door to ‘green’ nuclear-derived hydrogen

14:50, 13.02.2023 - The European Commission published rules on Monday that could allow some hydrogen produced in nuclear-based energy systems to count towards EU renewable energy goals, signalling a win for pro-nuclear France, according to Reuters. Hydrogen is central to Europe’s plans to decarbonise heavy industry, and…

Europe’s spend on energy crisis nears E800 billion

10:56, 13.02.2023 - European countries’ bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly E800 bln, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis, Reuters reports. European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated…

Russia says Britain’s foreign minister yet to answer for supporting Kyiv

13:05, 17.01.2023 - Russia‘s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government…


Urmareste stirile pe: