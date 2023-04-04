US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria

Stiri Recomandate

Spectacol extraordinar cu o vioară Stradivarius din 1727 în prim-plan

Vineri, 7 aprilie 2023, de la ora 19:00, la Sala Capitol, avem ocazia să ascultăm acordurile unei minunate viori „Barrere” Stradivarius din 1727, în interpretarea solistei ROSANNE PHILIPPENS. Violonista olandeză va urca pe scenă în cadrul concertului susținut… [citeste mai departe]

Avram Gal, criticat dur pe TikTok după ce a prezentat platoul cu carne de 1.200 de lei: „Se poate plăti și în fonduri europene?” (VIDEO)

Restaurantul președintelui PSD Câmpia Turzii, Avram Gal, a ajuns să fie ironizat pe TikTok, după ce acesta a dezvăluit… [citeste mai departe]

Cele două loturi de cale ferată dintre Lugoj și Timișoara Est au contracte de consultanță și supervizare semnate

Compania TPF Inginerie SRL va realiza supervizarea și va acorda consultanță pentru două dintre loturile de cale ferată care vor fi integral reabilitate de la Caransebeș… [citeste mai departe]

S-a umplut de granit si Platoul Sălii Sporturilor. Dispar aproape toate parcările - FOTO

Emil Boc a vizitat numai cu apropiații modul in care decurge Placarea cu granit a Platoului Sălii Sporturilor din Cluj-Napoca. Edilul este mulțumit ca nu mai este noroi.Stadiul lucrărilor: 82%. In ce se investesc peste 3… [citeste mai departe]

În atenția călătorilor! Două rute de autobuz din Capitală își modifică orarul de circulație

Primăria Municipiului Chișinău anunță că alte două rute de autobuz din Capitală își vor modifica orarul de circulație, potrivit Realitatea.md . Astfel, începând de marți, 4 aprilie, se atestă modificări… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii în 35 de judeţe într-un dosar de contrabandă cu arme

Poliţiştii fac, marţi dimineaţă, 100 de percheziţii în 35 de judeţe, într-un dosar de nerespectarea regimului armelor şi al muniţiilor şi contrabandă calificată, în care o persoană este suspectată că a importat din Spania arme letale şi muniţie supuse autorizării… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Aiudul se pregătește de Sărbătorile Pascale 2023. Spațiu cu decorațiuni realizate manual, în zona centrală

FOTO: Aiudul se pregătește de Sărbătorile Pascale 2023. Spațiu cu decorațiuni realizate manual, în zona centrală Primăria municipiului Aiud, Centrul Multicultural… [citeste mai departe]

Cod Galben în Teleorman / Mai mulți arbori au fost doborâți de vântul puternic

Eveniment Cod Galben în Teleorman / Mai mulți arbori au fost doborâți de vântul puternic aprilie 4, 2023 08:34 Din cauza vântului puternic de azi-noapte, mai mulți arbori au căzut pe carosabil, pompierii militari teleormăneni fiind solicitați… [citeste mai departe]

Rareş Bogdan, reacție la stenogramele din dosarul şpăgilor de la Aeroportul Otopeni: Nu are de ce să-mi fie frică. Cunosc multă lume şi mă cunoaşte multă lume

Prim-vicepreședintele PNL Rareş Bogdan apare în stenogramele din… [citeste mai departe]

Prahovean prins ca transporta lemne in mod ilegal taiate! Sancţiune la Legea 171/2010 privind stabilirea şi sancţionarea contravenţiilor la regimul silvic.

Zilele acestea, polițiștii din cadrul Postului de poliție rurală Ruşeţu, cu sprijinul… [citeste mai departe]


US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria

Publicat:
A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the military said Tuesday, according to AP News. The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a U.S. military statement […] The post US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

