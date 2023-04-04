US military says senior IS commander killed in SyriaPublicat:
A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday, according to AP News. The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a U.S. military statement […] The post US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
