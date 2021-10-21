U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania, urges more Black Sea cooperation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

- Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider. The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand…

- The European Union said on Wednesday it would scrutinise its power market design and consider proposals to revamp EU regulation, as the bloc seeks to keep its plans to tackle climate change on track amid record-high energy costs, according to Reuters. European electricity and gas prices have rocketed…

- A top adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has survived an assassination attempt that officials suggest is tied to a political battle with criminal and corrupt interests, including the countries’ oligarchs, according to The Guardian. At least 10 bullets struck the car of Serhiy…

- Bucharest entered the red scenario on Wednesday as the city’s COVID-19 incidence rate reached 3.3 per thousand inhabitants, Digi24 reported, quoting Bucharest prefect Antonela Ghita, according to Romania-Insider. In this scenario (at an incidence rate between 3 and 6 per thousand), people need to show…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Finance Minister Dan Vilceanu, MP of the ruling liberal PNL party, said the president’s office, according to See News. The new finance minister will be sworn in officially Wednesday evening, stated the president’s office in a…

- Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a…

- Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless…