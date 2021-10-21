U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania, urges more Black Sea cooperation

Stiri Recomandate

UNSAR răspunde acuzațiilor COTAR: Informații false și erori de calcul

Uniunea Națională a Societăților de Asigurare-Reasigurare din România vine cu o serie de clarificări după ce în spațiul public au fost lansate din nou informații false privind piața asigurărilor RCA, de către o asociație din zona de transporturi comerciale… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, despre varianta Ciucă premier și un guvern minoritar: Trebuie guvern cu o largă susținere

Liderul social – democrat, Marcel Ciolacu, evită să formeze o opinie legată de noua propunere de premier a liberalilor, Nicolae Ciucă. În schimb, președintele PSD lasă să se înțeleagă faptul că partidul… [citeste mai departe]

Interzis pe Facebook, Twitter și Youtube, Donald Trump își lansează propria rețea de socializare pentru „a rezista tiraniei giganţilor tehnologiilor

Donald Trump a anunţat miercuri lansarea propriei reţele sociale denumită "Truth Social",… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de tone de deșeuri transportate ilegal au fost oprite de polițiști

Zeci de tone de deșeuri transportate ilegal au fost oprite de polițiști  Arhivă Foto: www.politiadefrontiera.ro Peste 47 de tone de deșeuri transportate ilegal au fost oprite la intrarea în țară de polițiștii de frontieră din Giurgiu și Teleorman… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul Virgil Musta crede că s-ar impune chiar și un lockdown

Medicul Virgil Musta crede că s-ar impune chiar și un lockdown  Medicul Virgil Musta, sef de sectie la Spitalul de Boli Infectioase 'Victor Babes' din Timisoara. Foto: Constantin Duma/ Agerpres Medicul infecționist Virgil Musta, de la Timișoara, crede că s-ar impune… [citeste mai departe]

India a administrat peste un miliard de doze de vaccin anti-COVID-19

Guvernul indian a anunțat că aproximativ trei sferturi dintre adulții din țara cu peste 1,3 miliarde de locuitori au fost vaccinați cu cel puțin o doză de ser anti-COVID, în timp ce 30% din populația adultă este imunizată cu schema completă, relatează AFP, citată… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Reținut în momentul când urma să transmită drogurile: Un bărbat din Chișinău, pus la pământ de oamenii legii

Un bărbat de 32 de ani, originar din capitală, care realiza droguri pe teritoriul capitalei, a fost identificat și reținut, în rezultatul colaborării… [citeste mai departe]

Un medic din Cluj s-ar fi SINUCIS: a murit după ce a căzut de la etaj

Un medic în vârstă de 33 de ani a murit după ce a căzut de la etajul al V-lea al unui hotel din Cluj-Napoca, a informat joi IPJ Cluj. ‘Poliţia a fost sesizată prin apelul unic de urgenţă 112, la data de 20 octombrie, în jurul orei 08.00, cu privire la faptul… [citeste mai departe]

Plan strategic NATO dacă Rusia lansează simultan atacuri nucleare, cibernetice și din spațiu. Marea Neagră, locul probabil de izbucnire a conflictului!

Miniștrii apărării din statele NATO sunt pregătiți să aprobe, joi, un nou plan director… [citeste mai departe]


U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania, urges more Black Sea cooperation

Publicat:
U.S. urged more defense cooperation among allies as he visited Romania on Wednesday as part of a three-country tour of the region amid ongoing tensions with Russia, according to RFE/RL. During talks in Bucharest with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and , Austin stated that action was needed […] The post U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania, urges more cooperation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

