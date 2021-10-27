US authorities consider adding Romania and three other countries to Visa Waiver Program

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Secretarul american pentru securitate interna, Alejandro Mayorkas a spus ca Statele Unite iau in considerare includerea a patru tari in programul Visa Waiver, ce permite cetatenilor sa mearga in America fara viza pentru 90 de zile, scrie Reuters. ”Avem patru candidati: Israel, Cipru, Bulgaria si Romania”,…

- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Friday all European Union countries must act in solidarity to be able to handle the rising migratory pressure and help those in need, according to Reuters. “Solidarity should go both ways. The message to the southern countries is clear – consolidate…

- Situația pandemica din Romania care escaladeaza in fiecare zi noi recorduri in privința numarului de infectați și de decese zilnice a devenit subiect de reportaj pe marile agenții de știri ale lumii. Jurnaliștii de la “Reuters” au realizat un material la o firma de servicii funerare din Ploiești, unde…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

- Romania a intrat de joi seara in zona roșie pe lista țarilor cu risc epidemiologic din cauza numarului mare de infectari cu Sars-Cov-2. Joi a fost ziua in care țara noastra a inregistrat un record absolut de cazuri de Covid-19, peste 12.000. Alaturi de Romania, in zona roșie au intrat și Republica Moldova…

- The United States and the European Union have agreed to aim to cut emissions of the planet-warming gas methane by around a third by the end of this decade and are pushing other major economies to join them, according to documents seen by Reuters. Their pact comes as Washington and Brussels seek to galvanize…