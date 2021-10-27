US authorities consider adding Romania and three other countries to Visa Waiver Program

Stiri Recomandate

Prahova se apropie de 500.000 de persoane vaccinate. Cerere tot mai mare pentru serul produs de Johnson & Johnson

Prahova se apropie de 500.000 de persoane vaccinate. Cerere tot mai mare pentru serul produs de Johnson & Johnson

Conform informaţiilor furnizate de către Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Prahova, până marţi, 26 octombrie 2021, ora 21:00, în judeţul Prahova au ajuns 527.085 doze de vaccin… [citeste mai departe]

Averile guvernatorului BNM și ale altor reprezentanți din conducere, verificate în premieră de ANI

Averile guvernatorului BNM și ale altor reprezentanți din conducere, verificate în premieră de ANI

Declarațiile de avere și interese personale depuse pentru anul 2020, de către Guvernatorul, Prim-viceguvernatorul și Viceguvernatorul Băncii Naționale a Moldovei vor fi verificate de către inspectorii… [citeste mai departe]

Părinţii vaccinaţi care au copii mai mari de 7 ani infectaţi cu SARS-COV-2 nu pot primi concediu plătit

Părinţii vaccinaţi care au copii mai mari de 7 ani infectaţi cu SARS-COV-2 nu pot primi concediu plătit

Părinţii vaccinaţi ai copiilor cu vârsta peste şapte ani, care se infectează cu noul coronavirus, nu pot primi concediu plătit, deoarece sunt imunizaţi, iar situaţia lor nu este prevăzută… [citeste mai departe]

Analiză. Peste 95% dintre persoanele vaccinate care se infectează cu Sar-CoV-2 scapă de afectarea plămânilor!

Analiză. Peste 95% dintre persoanele vaccinate care se infectează cu Sar-CoV-2 scapă de afectarea plămânilor!

Analiză. Peste 95% dintre persoanele vaccinate care se infectează cu Sar-CoV-2 scapă de afectarea plămânilor! Directorul medical al Spitalului de Boli Infecțioase și Pneumoftiziologie… [citeste mai departe]

Represiunea continuă în forță: amenzi de 46.000 de lei în 24 de ore

Represiunea continuă în forță: amenzi de 46.000 de lei în 24 de ore

Pentru prevenirea și combaterea infectării cu virusul Sars-CoV2, sub autoritatea Instituţiei Prefectului, poliţiştii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Bacău, împreună cu jandarmii, desfășoară activități de informare a cetățenilor și operatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

În procesul în care Eugen Șerbănescu este inculpat fără probe, martorii au spus adevărul: nu există prejudiciu la CNC, cifra le-a fost indicată de către DNA!

În procesul în care Eugen Șerbănescu este inculpat fără probe, martorii au spus adevărul: nu există prejudiciu la CNC, cifra le-a fost indicată de către DNA!

Speța de abuz în serviciu construită de DNA împotriva lui Eugen Șerbănescu… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiereul vicar al Devei şi Hunedoarei, Preasfinţitul Părinte Nestor Hunedoreanul, îşi serbează onomastica

Arhiereul vicar al Devei şi Hunedoarei, Preasfinţitul Părinte Nestor Hunedoreanul, îşi serbează onomastica

Arhiereul vicar al Devei şi Hunedoarei, Preasfinţitul Părinte Nestor Hunedoreanul, îşi serbează onomastica miercuri, în ziua cinstirii Sf. Mc. Nestor, conform basilica.ro Profil… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Dunca: „Arafat joacă alba-neagra cu restricțiile românilor!"

Marius Dunca: „Arafat joacă alba-neagra cu restricțiile românilor!”

Senatorul PSD Marius Dunca consideră că incoerența restricțiilor impuse de Guvern afectează grav viața românilor. Măsurile au fost impuse fără o consultare prealabilă a mediului de afaceri și a sectoarelor vitale. „O persoană precum șeful DSU, Raed Arafat,… [citeste mai departe]

Un mini elicopter a băgat SPAIMA în localnicii unei localități din Caraș-Severin. Scenariul INCREDIBIL luat în calcul de oameni

Un mini elicopter a băgat SPAIMA în localnicii unei localități din Caraș-Severin. Scenariul INCREDIBIL luat în calcul de oameni

Imaginile cu dâra uriașă de fum au ajuns rapid pe internet. Localnicii au văzut norul alb, iar cei mai mulți s-au gândit la ce e mai rău.… [citeste mai departe]

Controale în centrele comerciale din Pitești și Bradu pentru verificarea certificatului verde

Controale în centrele comerciale din Pitești și Bradu pentru verificarea certificatului verde

Poliţiştii argeşeni continuă activitățile pentru informarea cetățenilor și operatorilor economici cu privire la noile prevederi legislative, referitoare la prevenirea răspândirii coronavirusului, dar vor acționa… [citeste mai departe]


US authorities consider adding Romania and three other countries to Visa Waiver Program

Publicat:
US authorities consider adding Romania and three other countries to Visa Waiver Program

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the is considering adding four countries to its that allows citizens to come to America without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days, according to Reuters. “We have four candidates in the pipeline: Israel, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania. We’re very, […] The post US authorities consider adding Romania and three other countries to appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

