US authorities consider adding Romania and three other countries to Visa Waiver Program
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the United States is considering adding four countries to its Visa Waiver Program that allows citizens to come to America without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days, according to Reuters. “We have four candidates in the pipeline: Israel, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania. We’re very, […] The post US authorities consider adding Romania and three other countries to Visa Waiver Program appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
