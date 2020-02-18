U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman: Campia Turzii is an essential example of the U.S.-Romania Partnership

U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman: Campia Turzii is an essential example of the U.S.-Romania PartnershipPublicat:
U.S. Ambassador in Romania Adrain Zuckerman has stated on Tuesday at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Campia Turzii that the unit represents a proof of the strong security Partnership existing between Romania and the U.S.
I want you to know that the Romanian people has no better friend than the United States. What you see today, it is an essential example of the strong security partnership exiting between the United States and Romania, a partnership which started almost 20 years ago, when, after coming out of the dark communist period and before becoming a NATO member state,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Super-drona americana care l-a omorat pe liderul iranian Soleimani e la Campia Turzii
10:56, 18.02.2020 - Cea mai de temut drona din lume este la Cluj, la Baza 71 Aeriana „General Emanoil Ionescu” din Câmpia Turzii. Modelul MQ-9 Reaper este cel care l-a omorât pe liderul iranian Qasem Soleimani. MQ-9 Reaper este printre cele mai performante drone din lume și este…
US Ambassador Zuckerman: Romania needs visionary leaders, such as President Iohannis and Acting PM Orban
17:24, 07.02.2020 - US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman said on Friday at the Ford plant in southern Craiova that Romania has made important steps and has the potential to become a regional leader, but to harness that potential, it still needs work and visionary leaders, such as President Iohannis and Acting…
European green deal, climate law to be part of Romania's to do list
22:53, 28.01.2020 - A European green deal and a European climate law will be part of Romania's to do list moving forward, and achieving new goals of the European Union, as established under this package of measures, entails major changes for Romania that deals with the environment, climate change, energy, industry,…
ForMin Aurescu, US Ambassador discuss common priorities on bilaeral agenda in 2020
19:19, 28.01.2020 - Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday welcomed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, to concretely discuss the working plan on the common priorities of the Romanian-US bilateral agenda in 2020, including political dialogue, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.…
DefMin Ciuca thanks entire Defence Ministry staff, troops for way they accomplish missions
15:05, 24.12.2019 - The minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ionel Ciuca on Tuesday in a Christmas message thanked all the Romanian military in missions abroad and countrywide, alongside the National Defence Ministry (MApN) uniform and civilian staff for "the way they accomplished their missions" and for the effort…
Chinese Embassy: US Ambassador spoke badly of the Chinese 5G technology without reason at all
13:12, 24.12.2019 - The US Ambassador in Bucharest "spoke badly about the Chinese 5G technology without any reason at all," said the Chinese Embassy's spokesman in Bucharest, Tang Fujian, in a statement released on Tuesday. According to this source, on Friday, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, "said…
CVM report on Romania, between reality and fiction: the list of 20 factual errors and subjective assessments in the report
08:36, 09.12.2019 - The European Commission published on Tuesday, October 22, the CVM Report on Romania for 2019. The document reveals a gloomy landscape of the Romanian justice system as the European experts find regressions in almost all areas under review. However, the document also contains factual errors, subjective…
EduMin Anisie, after the results of the PISA tests: We can consider introducing a reading class
18:06, 03.12.2019 - Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie said on Tuesday in relation to the results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests that introducing a reading class could be an option for pupils to learn how to analyse a text. "We must find solutions to teach children…