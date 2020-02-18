U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman: Campia Turzii is an essential example of the U.S.-Romania Partnership

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Cea mai de temut drona din lume este la Cluj, la Baza 71 Aeriana „General Emanoil Ionescu” din Câmpia Turzii. Modelul MQ-9 Reaper este cel care l-a omorât pe liderul iranian Qasem Soleimani. MQ-9 Reaper este printre cele mai performante drone din lume și este…

- US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman said on Friday at the Ford plant in southern Craiova that Romania has made important steps and has the potential to become a regional leader, but to harness that potential, it still needs work and visionary leaders, such as President Iohannis and Acting…

- A European green deal and a European climate law will be part of Romania's to do list moving forward, and achieving new goals of the European Union, as established under this package of measures, entails major changes for Romania that deals with the environment, climate change, energy, industry,…

- Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday welcomed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, to concretely discuss the working plan on the common priorities of the Romanian-US bilateral agenda in 2020, including political dialogue, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.…

- The minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ionel Ciuca on Tuesday in a Christmas message thanked all the Romanian military in missions abroad and countrywide, alongside the National Defence Ministry (MApN) uniform and civilian staff for "the way they accomplished their missions" and for the effort…

- The US Ambassador in Bucharest "spoke badly about the Chinese 5G technology without any reason at all," said the Chinese Embassy's spokesman in Bucharest, Tang Fujian, in a statement released on Tuesday. According to this source, on Friday, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, "said…

- The European Commission published on Tuesday, October 22, the CVM Report on Romania for 2019. The document reveals a gloomy landscape of the Romanian justice system as the European experts find regressions in almost all areas under review. However, the document also contains factual errors, subjective…

- Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie said on Tuesday in relation to the results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests that introducing a reading class could be an option for pupils to learn how to analyse a text. "We must find solutions to teach children…