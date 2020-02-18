U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman: Campia Turzii is an essential example of the U.S.-Romania Partnership

Stiri Recomandate

Fonduri europene 2020: Până la 25.000 euro și 10.000 Euro în 2 competiții pentru startup-uri. Se fac înscrieri online

​Antreprenorii români cu startup-uri de tehnologie în domeniul agriculturii și alimentației pot obține noi finanțări europene, de maximum 25.000… [citeste mai departe]

S-au împăcat când nimeni nu se aștepta și s-au despărțit în mare secret. Cel mai controversat cuplu a pus capăt relației. De ce și-au spus ”ADIO” Carmen de la Sălciua și Culiță Sterp

O… [citeste mai departe]

Scandalul facturi majorate la încălzire în Capitală: Ce se va întâmpla în luna februarie

În urma unor plângeri venite de la cetățeni, care au reclamat că au primit facturi mai mari la încălzire pentru luna ianuarie, șeful statului a convocat o ședință cu reprezentanții Termoelectrica și Moldovagaz. [citeste mai departe]

MCLAREN ARE UN NOU BOLID ÎN F1: Prezentarea monopostului MCL35 a avut loc la Woking

Echipa McLaren a dezvăluit noul său monopost MCL35 pentru ediţia din acest an al Campionatului Mondial de automobilism Formula 1! Prezentarea a avut loc la sediul central al lui McLaren, în orăşelul Woking din apropierea Londrei, şi… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Bucureşti şi Potaissa Turda îşi cunosc ADVERSARELE din sferturile Challenge Cup

În urma tragerii la sorţi efectuate marţi, CSM Bucureşti va evolua cu echipa rusă HC Victor, în timp ce Potaissa Turda va întâlni formaţia greacă AEK Atena, în sferturile de finală ale Cupei Challenge la handbal... [citeste mai departe]

Monica Anisie: „Condica de prezență şi comisiile metodice, în curs de a fi eliminate din şcoli”

Ministrul propus la Educaţie, Monica Anisie a declarat, marţi, în cadrul audierii din comisiile parlamentare, că sunt în curs de elaborare eliminarea condicii de prezenţă şi a comisiilor metodice.… [citeste mai departe]

Fiica lui Cristian Boureanu îmbină viața de studentă cu petrecerile nocturne

Au trecut ani buni de când Cristian Boureanu și-a bruscat fiica, după ce tânăra a plecat de acasă fără să îl anunțe. Iată că acum Ioana Boureanu este studentă, merge la cursuri, dar nu a renunțat la distracțiile nocturne. Frumoasa blondină… [citeste mai departe]

Un bucureştean este al treilea cel mai longeviv bărbat în viaţă

Un bucureştean pare să fi găsit elixirul tinereţii, ajungând al treilea cel mai în vârstă bărbat de pe Pământ, recunoscut de Guiness Book of Records. Dumitru Comănescu are 111 ani și 3 luni și a fost inginer agronom. [citeste mai departe]

Comandantul jandarmilor din Dej, recompensat de Armata SUA – FOTO

Maiorul Cosmin Covaciu, comandantul Detașamentului de Jandarmi Gherla-Dej, a fost recompensat recent de Armata Statelor Unite ale Americii, ”Meritorius Service Medal”, aceasta fiind cea mai înaltă distincţie militară americană acordată trupelor aliate. Distincția i-a… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu privind coronavirus: cine sunt cei mai expuși riscurilor de contaminare

Centrul de Control şi Prevenire a Bolilor din China a publicat luni un studiu care analizează peste 70.000 de cazuri de infecţii cu COVID-19, incluzând cazurile confirmate, suspecte şi asimptomatice, începând cu data de 11 februarie 2020.Comisia… [citeste mai departe]


U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman: Campia Turzii is an essential example of the U.S.-Romania Partnership

Publicat:
U.S. Ambassador in has stated on Tuesday at the 71st "" in that the unit represents a proof of the strong security Partnership existing between Romania and the U.S.

I want you to know that the Romanian people has no better friend than the . What you see today, it is an essential example of the strong security partnership exiting between the and Romania, a partnership which started almost 20 years ago, when, after coming out of the dark communist period and before becoming a NATO member state,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


