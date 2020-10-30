US Ambassador, at Colectiv Club: Such tragedies should not repeat

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday paid homage to the victims of the fire at the Colectiv Club, according to AGERPRES.The Prime Minister laid a wreath in front of the Colectiv Club, lit a candle and took a few moments of silence to commemorate the victims of the fire that took place there…

- The rector of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), Mihnea Costoiu, on Tuesday told AGERPRES that the big higher education institutions should have "a special treatment" and they should be financially supported by the Government, in the context of "increasing pressure from the European universities."…

- The US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, had a meeting with the rector of the University of Bucharest, Marian Preda, on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year, the dialogue aiming, among others, at the initiation of an educational and tutoring support program for "gifted children"…

- A launch event of the Royal Exhibition "Elisabeta Palace" will take place on Wednesday, at 17:00, in the presence of Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta and Prince Radu.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, on this occasion, the entire postcard dedicated…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed, on Tuesday, the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, and they discussed, among other topics, about the Three Seas Initiative and about the case of Aleksei Navalnii, informs a press release to the MAE, sent to AGERPRES.As regards…

- Trafficking in persons, regardless of its form, is intolerable and unforgivable, but the Government cannot remedy these situations alone, and the involvement of civil society is needed, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Monday. He made these remarks at the launch of an online…

- The relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova is extremely important for the Government in Bucharest, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, stressing that all support efforts are directed to Moldovan citizens and must be continued in this direction, even when "the government…

- The interim president of PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Friday that human trafficking is "too serious" a problem to be treated from a political perspective, and when he praises the Government and criticizes the Parliament, the ambassador of the United States of America in…