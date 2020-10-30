US Ambassador, at Colectiv Club: Such tragedies should not repeat

Stiri Recomandate

37 de persoane de la Centrul de Îngrijire și Asistență Gârbova confirmate cu COVID-19

Un focar de infectare cu virusul SARS-COV-2 se pare că a fost descoperit la Centrul de Îngrijire și Asistență Gârbova, unde mai multe persoane ar fi fost depistate pozitiv cu noul coronavirus. Potrivit surselor ziarulunirea.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Informații importante referitoare la campania „Dar din suflet pentru seniori”

Referitor la Campania „Dar din suflet pentru seniori” derulată cu ocazia Sărbătorilor de Crăciun până în data de 31.12.2020, Direcția de Asistență Socială Brașov anunță extinderea programului de lucru în care se pot ridica tichetele sociale… [citeste mai departe]

Dorin Chirtoacă face bilanțul: Am reuşit să promovez unirea Moldovei cu România

Candidatul Blocului Electoral Unirea, Dorin Chirtoacă, a făcut bilanţul campaniei sale electorale. Acesta declară că a reuşit să promoveze unirea Republicii Moldova cu România şi a vorbit despre avantajele acesteia. [citeste mai departe]

Patru angajați ai Inspectoratului Teritorial de Muncă Maramureș au fost confirmați cu coronavirus

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență Maramureș este abilitat să comunice confirmarea a patru angajați infectați cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 de la Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Maramureș. Direcția… [citeste mai departe]

Focar de COVID-19 la Spitalul Azuga

Un focar de coronavirus a fost declarat la un Spitalul Azuga, din județul Prahova. Toate cele 20 de persoane confirmate s-au izolat la domiciliu, în monitorizarea medicilor de familie. Un nou focar de coronavirus a... [citeste mai departe]

Ploi în nordul, centrul, estul şi sud-estul ţării

Meteorologii anunţă că, de vineri şi până duminică după-amiază, se vor semnala ploi în nordul, centrul, estul şi sud-estul ţării, iar la munte, în Subcarpaţii Moldovei şi în depresiunile din estul Transilvaniei sunt aşteptate precipitaţii mixte. Zona Carpaţilor Meridionali şi Orientali va fi sub… [citeste mai departe]

Program prelungit și ghișee deschise suplimentare pentru eliberarea cazierului judiciar, la Timișoara

Măsuri pentru prevenirea infecțiilor cu noul tip de coronavirus, la IPJ Timiș. Conducerea instituției a decis prelungirea programului de eliberare a cazierului judiciar și în zilele de sâmbătă.… [citeste mai departe]

Noi focare de Covid în Prahova: Cazuri depistate în spital și la pentitenciarul de femei

Au apărut noi focare de coronavirus în județul Prahova. Mai multe cazuri de îmbolnăviri au fost depistate la Spitalul de ortopedie şi traumatologie Azuga și la Penitenciarul de Femei de la Târgşor. 20 de cazuri la Spitalul… [citeste mai departe]

Două persoane care circulau cu o căruţă, rănite de oblonul unui camion care s-a desprins în mers, în Vaslui

Două persoane care circulau într-o căruţă au fost rănite, una aflându-se în stare de inconştienţă, după ce oblonul unui autocamion s-a desprins în mers, au informat vineri… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
The US Ambassador in Bucharest, , said that tragedies like the one that happened five years ago at the should not be repeated and stated that respect for the rule of law is the biggest challenge, according to AGERPRES.

Such things should not happen again. It is a tragedy and I think that if we applied the rules of the law we would avoid all such problems, the US ambassador said on Friday at the site of the tragedy.

According to the ambassador, compliance with the rule of law is the biggest challenge. He believes that the Government has…

