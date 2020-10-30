US Ambassador, at Colectiv Club: Such tragedies should not repeat

US Ambassador, at Colectiv Club: Such tragedies should not repeatPublicat:
The US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, said that tragedies like the one that happened five years ago at the Colectiv Club should not be repeated and stated that respect for the rule of law is the biggest challenge, according to AGERPRES.
Such things should not happen again. It is a tragedy and I think that if we applied the rules of the law we would avoid all such problems, the US ambassador said on Friday at the site of the Colectiv Club tragedy.
According to the ambassador, compliance with the rule of law is the biggest challenge. He believes that the Government has…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Orban pays homage to victims of 'Colectiv'
13:55, 30.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday paid homage to the victims of the fire at the Colectiv Club, according to AGERPRES.The Prime Minister laid a wreath in front of the Colectiv Club, lit a candle and took a few moments of silence to commemorate the victims of the fire that took place there…
Rector Costoiu: Big universities must have special treatment, be financially supported by Gov't
20:30, 06.10.2020 - The rector of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), Mihnea Costoiu, on Tuesday told AGERPRES that the big higher education institutions should have "a special treatment" and they should be financially supported by the Government, in the context of "increasing pressure from the European universities."…
US Ambassador visits University of Bucharest
13:30, 02.10.2020 - The US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, had a meeting with the rector of the University of Bucharest, Marian Preda, on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year, the dialogue aiming, among others, at the initiation of an educational and tutoring support program for "gifted children"…
Royal exhibition 'Elisabeta Palace' launched on Wednesday, reopens its doors between October 22 and November 8
12:55, 22.09.2020 - A launch event of the Royal Exhibition "Elisabeta Palace" will take place on Wednesday, at 17:00, in the presence of Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta and Prince Radu.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, on this occasion, the entire postcard dedicated…
ForMin Aurescu, US ambassador discuss Three Seas Initiative, Alexei Navalny case
20:15, 15.09.2020 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed, on Tuesday, the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, and they discussed, among other topics, about the Three Seas Initiative and about the case of Aleksei Navalnii, informs a press release to the MAE, sent to AGERPRES.As regards…
US ambassador: Trafficking in persons, unforgivable; Gov't cannot remedy these situations alone
14:00, 14.09.2020 - Trafficking in persons, regardless of its form, is intolerable and unforgivable, but the Government cannot remedy these situations alone, and the involvement of civil society is needed, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Monday. He made these remarks at the launch of an online…
Orban: Romania - Republic of Moldova relationship, extremely important; support efforts directed to Moldovan citizens
12:40, 04.09.2020 - The relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova is extremely important for the Government in Bucharest, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, stressing that all support efforts are directed to Moldovan citizens and must be continued in this direction, even when "the government…
PSD's Ciolacu: When praising gov't, criticizing Parliament ambassador Zuckerman forgets some essential things
20:55, 14.08.2020 - The interim president of PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Friday that human trafficking is "too serious" a problem to be treated from a political perspective, and when he praises the Government and criticizes the Parliament, the ambassador of the United States of America in…