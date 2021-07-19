US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

Stiri Recomandate

Reorganizarea bate la ușa societății de transport în comun din Suceava. Vor fi disponibilizări de personal pînă la finalul acestui an

Deocamdată, la societatea locală de transport în comun TPL Suceava nu se pot face majorări salariale. Directorul TPL, Darie… [citeste mai departe]

Număr record de candidați la Facultatea de Medicină din București. Când va avea loc examenul de admitere

„Pentru admiterea la studiile de licenţă din cadrul universităţii noastre asistăm şi anul acesta la un nou record, din perspectiva numărului candidaţilor înscrişi, 3.427 de absolvenţi… [citeste mai departe]

Povești din ținutul Bistriței și al Năsăudului, vineri, la Consiliul Județean!

Uimitoare povești transmise prin viu grai de-a lungul timpului au fost adunate mănunchi în mai multe cărți. Al treilea volum ce cuprinde ”delicii„ din zona Bistriței și a Năsăudului va fi lansat vineri la Consiliul Județean. Există… [citeste mai departe]

Defibrilator pentru nou-născuți, dăruit Pediatriei Făgăraș de către comunitate

Un defibrilator performant a intrat, astăzi, în dotarea secției Pediatrie a Spitalului Municipal. Acesta are capacitatea de a fi utilizat atât la adulți, cât și la sugari/copii pentru defibrilare, monitorizare, sincronizare cardioverise… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT pe DN1 la Teiuș: Coliziune între două autocamioane și o mașină

Un accident rutier s-a petrecut luni după-amiaza pe DN1, pe raza orașului Teiuș. Potrivit ISU Alba, sunt trei autovehicule implicate, două dintre acestea autocamioane. Detașamentul Alba Iulia intervine cu o autospecială. Din primele date, nu sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Efectele codului roșu: Oameni surprinși de vijelie pe muntele Ceahlău, inundații la Bistricioara

Vijelia și ploile torențiale anunțate pentru această după-amiază, 19 iulie, pe Valea Muntelui, au afectat zonele Bistricioara (comuna Ceahlău) și Bradu (comuna Grințieș). Un pârâu a ieșit din matcă la… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO La un pas de o uriașă tragedie: 14 butelii au căzut dintr-un TIR, iar una a ajuns sub o mașină

Pompierii din Bihor au intervenit luni pe DN 19, la ieșirea din municipiul Oradea, după ce dintr-un TIR aflat în mers au căzut 14 butelii cu gaz. Potrivit ISU Bihor, pompierii au fost sesizați… [citeste mai departe]

NATO îşi caută un nou şef. Klaus Iohannis, printre candidaţii vehiculaţi

Aliaţii NATO îşi scotocesc rândurile în vederea găsirii unui succesor pentru secretarul general Jens Stoltenberg. La mai bine de şapte decenii de la fondare, unii consideră că a venit vremea pentru o femeie la conducerea Alianţei. Căutările au… [citeste mai departe]

Taximetristul din Cluj care și-a OMORÂT fiul de 8 ani, condamnat DEFINITIV la ÎNCHISOARE PE VIAȚĂ

Curtea de Apel Cluj l-a condamnat definitiv pe Takacs Gyorgy la închisoare pe viață. Taximetristul și-a omorât fiul în vârstă de numai 8 ani după mai multe certuri cu fosta… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu susține că politica externă a Republicii Moldova va fi foarte activă și bazată pe interesele naţionale

Într-un interviu pentru "Kommersant", Rusia, Președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a declarat că că "lupta geopolitică are loc indiferent de dorinţele Moldovei".… [citeste mai departe]


US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

Publicat:
and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing’s behalf, according to Reuters. Opening a new area of tensions with China, the United States is joined by […] The post US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

12:15, 05.07.2021 - Eurozone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more COVID-19 restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday, according to Reuters.  The surge in growth had come at a cost as inflationary pressures mounted…

EU countries approve landmark climate change law

13:06, 28.06.2021 - European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

16:55, 14.06.2021 - President Joe Biden made his entrance at the NATO summit on Monday, aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia while highlighting the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance, according to AP News.  Biden tries to rally allies for greater coordination…

NATO to toughen G7 message on China despite Beijing’s cries of ‘slander’

11:41, 14.06.2021 - NATO leaders are expected to brand China a security risk to the Western alliance when they meet on Monday, a day after the G7 rich nations issued a statement on human rights in China and Taiwan that Beijing said slandered its reputation, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

Global crime bust: 800 suspects arrested in 16 countries

13:05, 08.06.2021 - Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters.  The deputy…

Brussels is waiting for Biden’s Europe trip: “America is back”

11:51, 08.06.2021 - The chairman of EU summits said that the U.S. President, Joe Biden’s trip to Europe this week will signal that multilateralism has survived the Trump years, and set the stage for transatlantic cooperation on challenges from China and Russia to climate change, according to Reuters.  “America is back,”…

China anunța primul caz de imbolnavire cu o noua tulpina a gripei aviare

09:51, 01.06.2021 - Un barbat in varsta de 41 de ani din provincia Jiangsu din estul Chinei a fost confirmat ca fiind primul caz uman de infectie cu tulpina H10N3 a gripei aviare, a declarat marti Comisia Nationala de Sanatate (NHC) din China, relateaza Reuters, potrivit Mediafax. Barbatul, rezident al orasului Zhenjiang,…

Atac la o gradinița din China. 16 copii și doi educatori au fost injunghiați. Impresionanta reacția locuitorilor

18:26, 28.04.2021 - Saisprezece copii de gradinita si doi educatori au fost injunghiați miercuri de un barbat despre care presa din China spune ca ar fi vrut astfel sa se razbune pe soția lui care lucreaza la acea gradinița și care l-a anunțat recent ca vrea sa divorțeze. Cel puțin o persoana a murit, informeaza Xinhua…


