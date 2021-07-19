US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing’s behalf, according to Reuters. Opening a new area of tensions with China, the United States is joined by […] The post US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

