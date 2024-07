Bucharest-Ilfov ambulance: 5,542 requests in last four days, 490 in public places

The Bucharest - Ilfov Ambulance Service registered, in the last four days, 5,542 requests, of which 3,462 were for people who presented code red and code yellow emergencies, SABIF manager Alis Grasu said on Wednesday for AGERPRES. [citeste mai departe]