United Right Alliance, only force that fights on an equal footing with toxic PSD-PNL coalition

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Government established on Thursday, by emergency ordinance, the legal framework through which the Authority for the Administration of State Assets (AAAS) takes over budget debts on some companies with majority and/or wholly state capital of strategic importance for the economy of Romania, which…

- Romania is a fantastic investment opportunity on a market with a well-trained workforce, with an abundant portfolio of natural resources and an excellent geopolitical positioning in terms of economic corridors and movement of goods, Chairman of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Alexandru Petrescu…

- The chairman of Forta Dreptei / Force of the Right, Ludovic Orban, declared, on Saturday, at the party's congress, that the true liberals are in this party and argued that Romania cannot be left "in the hands of (Social-Democrat PM Marcel, ed. n.) Ciolacu, (PNL's head Nicolae, ed. n.

- European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday in Sofia that two days previously she proposed that the European Council this year set a date for lifting controls at land borders for Romania and Bulgaria.

- The construction works on the cross-border bridge between Romania and Ukraine over the Tisa River is progressing at a very good pace, so that this project will be completed in November this year, Maramures County public administrator Gabriel Bogdan Stetco informed on Thursday.

- Chair of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) Valeria Herdea told AGERPRES on Thursday that Romania's National Cancer Plan includes free healthcare services for uninsured patients that become available on July1 and that will be reimbursed from the national budget.

- NATO member Romania said it had found fragments of what appeared to be a drone on a farm near the Danube River and the border with Ukraine late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Russia has been striking targets in western and central Ukraine with missile and drone attacks conducted at night. “In…

- Chairman of the Force of the Right Party, Ludovic Orban, says that the United Right Alliance aims to have joint lists of candidates for local elections in as many counties as possible. He said that the parties that make up the alliance are prepared both for the scenario in which the Constitutional…