United Right Alliance, only force that fights on an equal footing with toxic PSD-PNL coalition
he president of Force of Right, Ludovic Orban, co-president of the United Right Alliance (ADU), declared on Thursday that PSD and PNL represent "the gravest danger for democracy in Romania", noting that the two parties have campaigned through intimidation and threats and that the only political force that has the ability to "fight on an equal footing" with this "toxic coalition" is ADU.
