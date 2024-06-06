United Right Alliance, only force that fights on an equal footing with toxic PSD-PNL coalition

Stiri Recomandate

Father and Son/Daughter Challenge, Miss&Mister Junior şi festival urban de health&fitness, la Iulius Town în weekend

Father and Son/Daughter Challenge, Miss&Mister Junior şi festival urban de health&fitness, la Iulius Town în weekend

Tăticii și copiii sunt provocați să participe la aventuri împreună, la Father and Son/Daughter Challenge, iar #BeHealthy Festival Timisoara 2024, cel mai mare festival…

Guvernul a aprobat construirea unui nou stadion în Slatina. Investiție de peste 79 de milioane de euro

Guvernul a aprobat construirea unui nou stadion în Slatina. Investiție de peste 79 de milioane de euro

Vești bune pentru oltenii iubitori de sport. Slatina va beneficia de un stadion modern, cu o capacitate de 10.000 de locuri. Decizia de a construi această nouă arenă a fost adoptată în cadrul…

Succes pentru Boeing: Naveta Starliner a reușit andocarea la Stația Spațială Internațională

Succes pentru Boeing: Naveta Starliner a reușit andocarea la Stația Spațială Internațională

Naveta Starliner, construită de Boeing, cu un echipaj NASA de două persoane, a andocat în siguranță pe Stația Spațială Internațională (SSI), reușind astfel să treacă un test important în competiția cu compania…

Spațiile fostului ISC din Râmnicu Vâlcea au fost preluate de Consiliul Județean

Spațiile fostului ISC din Râmnicu Vâlcea au fost preluate de Consiliul Județean

Este oficial: Spațiile fostului ISC din Râmnicu Vâlcea au fost preluate de Consiliul Județean Vâlcea. După lungi demersuri, CJ a reușit preluarea fostului sediu în care și-a desfășurat activitatea Inspectoratul de Stat în Construcții.…

S-a semnat contractul în valoare de 900.000 de lei pentru dotarea școlilor și grădinițelor din Fântânele cu echipamente IT

S-a semnat contractul în valoare de 900.000 de lei pentru dotarea școlilor și grădinițelor din Fântânele cu echipamente IT

Școlile din comuna Fântânele vor fi dotate cu echipamente IT în valoare de 900.000 de lei. Primarul Vasile Hîj a declarat că este vorba de un…

VIDEO Marcel Ciolacu provoacă cutremur în serviciile secrete: Vrea schimbarea legilor securității naționale

VIDEO Marcel Ciolacu provoacă cutremur în serviciile secrete: Vrea schimbarea legilor securității naționale

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a explicat că el, în calitate de vicepreședinte al CSAT, va merge în Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Țării și va lansa o discuție despre schimbarea legilor…

Marș pentru viață în memoria celor trei tineri români luați de viitură în Italia

Marș pentru viață în memoria celor trei tineri români luați de viitură în Italia

În ziua de 1 iunie 2024, trei tineri români, un băiat și două fete, au fost luați de apele râului Natisone în regiunea Veneto, Italia, după ce râul a ieșit din matcă din cauza ploilor abundente. Incidentul tragic a mobilizat…

Rezultatele Loto 6/49, 6 iunie 2024. Care sunt numerele norocoase

Rezultatele Loto 6/49, 6 iunie 2024. Care sunt numerele norocoase

 În urma tragerilor de duminică, 2 iunie 2024, Loteria Română a acordat 23.285 de câștiguri în valoare totală de peste 1.505.500 de lei. Rezultatele tragerilor din data de 6 iunie 2024 sunt următoarele:Loto 6/49Numere câștigătoare: 35, 37, 33, 1, 6, 12Loto 5/40Numere câștigătoare:…

„Artistul hip-hop al anului" în Suedia a fost ucis într-un schimb de focuri între bande criminale. C. Gambino avea 26 de ani

„Artistul hip-hop al anului” în Suedia a fost ucis într-un schimb de focuri între bande criminale. C. Gambino avea 26 de ani

Un rapper suedez, desemnat luna trecută artistul hip-hop al anului în Suedia, a fost ucis într-un schimb de focuri între bande criminale,…

L-ați văzut? Tânăr de 36 de ani, din Petrești, dat dispărut. Poliția Dâmbovița, în alertă

L-ați văzut? Tânăr de 36 de ani, din Petrești, dat dispărut. Poliția Dâmbovița, în alertă

Un tânăr de 36 de ani, care locuia fără forme legale în comuna Petrești, a fost dat dispărut, astăzi, 6 iunie. IPJ Dâmbovița anunță că, azi, polițiștii din cadrul Secției nr. 10 Poliție Rurală Petrești…


United Right Alliance, only force that fights on an equal footing with toxic PSD-PNL coalition

Publicat:
United Right Alliance, only force that fights on an equal footing with toxic PSD-PNL coalition

he president of Force of Right, , co-president of the (ADU), declared on Thursday that PSD and PNL represent "the gravest danger for democracy in Romania", noting that the two parties have campaigned through intimidation and threats and that the only political force that has the ability to "fight on an equal footing" with this "toxic coalition" is ADU.

