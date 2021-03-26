Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management of Bucharest subway company Metrorex, which said on Thursday it would […] The post Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

