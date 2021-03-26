Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

Stiri Recomandate

Horoscop Urania | Previziuni astrologice pentru perioada 27 martie – 2 aprilie 2021. Lună Plină în Balanță | VIDEO URANISSIMA

Horoscop Urania | Previziuni astrologice pentru perioada 27 martie – 2 aprilie 2021. Lună Plină în Balanță | VIDEO URANISSIMA

Horoscop Urania săptămânal. Aflați care sunt previziunile astrale pentru săptămâna 27 martie - 2 aprilie 2021 și previziuni detaliate pentru… [citeste mai departe]

București: STB suplimentează numărul de vehicule trimise pe trasee

București: STB suplimentează numărul de vehicule trimise pe trasee

Societatea de Transport București anunță că suplimentează, vineri, numărul de vehicule trimise pe trasee în contextul protestului sindicatului de la metrou. “Având în vedere protestul spontan al angajaților Metrorex din această dimineață, Societatea de Transport… [citeste mai departe]

Se amplifică scandalul la Spitalul judeţean din Focşani. Directorul pus de minister i-a făcut plângere penală managerului stabilit de instanţă

Se amplifică scandalul la Spitalul judeţean din Focşani. Directorul pus de minister i-a făcut plângere penală managerului stabilit de instanţă

În acest timp, Consiliul de Administraţie al Spitalului Judeţean ”Sf. Pantelimon” din Focşani a decis… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Tanase si Boban Nikolov. Colegi de camera la Academia Hagi, adversari, peste ani, la Nationala

Florin Tanase si Boban Nikolov. Colegi de camera la Academia Hagi, adversari, peste ani, la Nationala

In primul meci din preliminariile Campionatului Mondial din 2022, Romania a invins Macedonia de Nord cu 3 2.In meciul din preliminariile Campionatului Mondial din 2022 Romania Macedonia de Nord 3 2,… [citeste mai departe]

Simpozionul „Unirea Basarabiei cu România”

Simpozionul „Unirea Basarabiei cu România”

Complexul Muzeal „Iulian Antonescu” Bacău organizează, în data de 27.03.2021, începând cu ora 10.00, simpozionul „Unirea Basarabiei cu România”. Actul Unirii consfinţit în şedinţa Sfatului Ţării din 27 martie, într-un context politico-militar extrem de dificil, a reprezentat primul pas realizat în anul 1918… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția presei din străinătate după golul înscris de Ianis Hagi la naționala României

Reacția presei din străinătate după golul înscris de Ianis Hagi la naționala României

Ianis Hagi a intrat în ultimul sfert de oră, dar a a adus victoria României în partida cu Macedonia de Nord, scor 3-2, în primul meci din preliminariile Cupei Mondiale din 2022. Fiul lui Gică Hagi a fost decisiv și a… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Cântece și aplauze la protestul de la metrou: Protestatarii au scandat: ”Noi suntem sindicatul din țară cel mai bun”, ”Trăiască Libertatea, Trăiască Sindicatul!”

VIDEO | Cântece și aplauze la protestul de la metrou: Protestatarii au scandat: ”Noi suntem sindicatul din țară cel mai bun”, ”Trăiască Libertatea, Trăiască Sindicatul!”

Sindicaliștii care au declanșat… [citeste mai departe]

Filmare virală cu o studentă, în insula Bali: are în palmă o caracatiță cu inel albastru, a cărei înțepătură poate ucide în câteva minute. „Habar n-am avut”

Filmare virală cu o studentă, în insula Bali: are în palmă o caracatiță cu inel albastru, a cărei înțepătură poate ucide în câteva minute. „Habar n-am avut”

Studența americană Kaylin Phillips a fost foarte norocoasă.… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii lui RĂDOI au dat CAPITALA peste cap! E haos

Oamenii lui RĂDOI au dat CAPITALA peste cap! E haos

Bucureștiul este blocat din cauza protestului sindicatului de la metrou, condus de Ion Rădoi, fost deputat PSD. Tramvaiele și autobuzele sunt pline. Bucureștenii încearcă să găsească o soluție pentru a ajunge la serviciu sau pentru a-și duce copiii la școală sau la grădiniță. Încă de la prima oră,… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie rănită în urma unui accident rutier petrecut pe DN 7, provocat de un șofer băut din comuna Pianu

Femeie rănită în urma unui accident rutier petrecut pe DN 7, provocat de un șofer băut din comuna Pianu

Ieri, 25 martie 2021, în jurul orei 14.35, pe DN 7, la km 333, un bărbat de 42 de ani, din comuna Pianu, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, a efectuat manevra de depășire a unei coloane… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

Publicat:
Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management of Bucharest subway company Metrorex, which said on Thursday it would […] The post Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ședința la poliție pentru protestul de la metrou. Metrorex: “Protestul este ilegal!”

11:21, 26.03.2021 - Actiunea de protest de la metrou este ilegala, perturba ordinea publica si impiedica desfasurarea in conditii normale a transportului de calatori in Bucuresti, susține reprezentanții companiei Metrorex. Și Poliția Capitalei face verificari cu privire la legalitatea protestului. Metrorex isi rezerva…

Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise

11:11, 25.03.2021 - Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

Bitcoin’s price falls back sharply on Monday after weekend record

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in Romania

18:10, 09.03.2021 - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to Anadolu Agency. After visiting the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went to Romania’s…

Budget airline Flydubai added Cluj as another Romanian destination

08:11, 27.02.2021 - The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest.  With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

96 de straini, printre care și romani, gasiți la schi in Austria. Cum au pacalit sistemul

15:15, 30.01.2021 - Poliția din Austria a gasit 96 de straini in stațiunea montana St Anton am Arlberg, incalcand regulile anti-pandemie, potrivit agenției Reuters.  Primarul din St Anton, una dintre stațiunile de top ale Austriei, a afirmat ca zeci de tineri turiști au venit recent in localitate și au incalcat regulile.…

Est-europenii, printre cei mai sceptici in privința vaccinului anticovid, din intreaga lume

19:25, 27.12.2020 - Europa a lansat duminica o imensa incercare de vaccinare COVID-19 pentru a incerca sa controleze pandemia coronavirusului, dar mulți europeni sunt sceptici cu privire la viteza cu care vaccinurile au fost testate și aprobate și nu au voie sa fie impușcați, relateaza Reuters. Uniunea Europeana a asigurat…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 martie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 15°C
Iasi 1°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 1°C | 15°C
Constanta 3°C | 11°C
Brasov -4°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.03.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 292.510,80 5.724.508,56
II (5/6) 7 13.929,08 -
III (4/6) 245 397,97 -
IV (3/6) 5.087 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.072.125,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 martie 2021
USD 4.1361
EUR 4.8864
CHF 4.4223
GBP 5.6769
CAD 3.2951
XAU 230.106
JPY 3.791
CNY 0.6325
AED 1.126
AUD 3.1478
MDL 0.2309
BGN 2.4984

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec