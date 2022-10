Some 500 irregular foreigners detected in September

About 500 foreign citizens were found to be in illegal situations following 3042 specific controls conducted in September by officers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), IGI said in a release on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]