INSP: 34,101 people vaccinated with first dose test positive before Oct. 31

A number of 34,101 people vaccinated with the first dose had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection between December 27, 2020 - October 31, 2021, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). According to the quoted source, in the same… [citeste mai departe]