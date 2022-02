New Dacia car registrations more than tripled in January (APIA)

A number of 2,765 new Dacia cars were registered in January this year, 202.5% more than the number of 914 new Dacia cars registered in January 2021, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by the Association of Automobile Makers and Importers (APIA), which cites the… [citeste mai departe]