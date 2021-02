CNCAV: Eighth tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Romania on Monday

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces that the eighth tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, of 163,800 doses, arrives in the country on Monday, by air, at Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara airports, informs… [citeste mai departe]