OCTOBER 27 IN HISTORY

Christian Orthodox feast: St. Demeter the New, protector of Bucharest City 1872 - Romania and Austria-Hungary signed in Bucharest a convention on the junction of their respective railway roads 1890 - Birth of prose writer Titus Hotnog (d. June 7, 1957)1910 - Birth of historian Alexandru Elian, member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 8, 1998)1918 - The Romanian… [citeste mai departe]