Romanias Ruse qualifies for main draw at Monterrey Open

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse managed to advance to the main draw of women's singles at the WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey (Mexico) - Monterrey Open, with prizes worth 259,303 USD, after defeating on Sunday Czech Jesika Maleckova, with a score of 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, told Agerpres.